The iPhone 17 Air battery could be under 3,000 mAh

This fits in with previous leaks about the handset

iOS 26 could extend battery life to last an entire day

When Apple gets around to launching the new iPhone 17 series in September, it looks very likely that there's going to be a brand new model: the super-slim iPhone 17 Air. As per a new rumor, that slimness could come at the expense of battery capacity.

Well-known tipster Instant Digital (via MacRumors) says the iPhone 17 Air is going to come with a battery that's under 3,000 mAh in terms of its capacity. The iPhone 16, in comparison, is fitted with a 3,651 mAh battery.

Of course we don't know how that's going to translate into actual battery life, but it seems the new handset might struggle to match the time between charges that the current models offer. According to Apple, the iPhone 16 gives you 22 hours of video playback on a single charge, though more demanding tasks use up more battery life.

As per the same tipster, the power saving mode on the iPhone – which is being enhanced with a new adaptive mode in iOS 26, also due in September – will mean you can get through a day's moderate use with the iPhone 17 Air.

Battery size and battery life

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is another ultra-thin phone (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

It's perhaps no surprise that the iPhone 17 Air is going to come with a smaller-than-normal battery. It makes sense that if the thickness of the chassis is shrinking, then there's going to be less room for a battery to power the handset.

Previous leaks have put the iPhone 17 Air battery size at 2,800 mAh, which fits in with the new information. However, there have also been rumors around upgraded battery tech that could enable more battery life to be provided by smaller batteries.

It's also worth mentioning that battery capacity isn't the whole story when it comes to battery life, though it does of course have a major role. iPhones typically have smaller batteries than the best Android phones, but can maximize battery life through design efficiencies and software optimizations.

Bear in mind that none of this is certain until Apple makes it official. If you're wondering what a high-end, ultra-thin phone might actually be like to use in 2025, check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review.