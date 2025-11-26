<a id="elk-c34c4890-b38f-449c-91f3-daed10ab2b72"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-live-coverage">Welcome to our live coverage</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="b64ba6c4-fb0d-4028-b013-3ec8b19d0a15"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="57m44WsbgYsDTdeGv6oCDf" name="currys-black-friday-live-nov-26-header-1" alt="Collage of tech from the Currys Black Friday sale" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/57m44WsbgYsDTdeGv6oCDf.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="dbbbb91d-4f04-4dd2-9d0f-113a5417a96e">Afternoon! Thanks for joining me on TechRadar for more of our live coverage of this year's Black Friday sales. This time, I'm taking a closer look at what's on offer at Currys. I've searched through the sale and picked out over 30 of the top offers I recommend across appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones, games consoles, and more. Check out all the deals I'd buy right here, and stay tuned for more recommendations on the products actually worth buying from our tech experts.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>