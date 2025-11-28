Live
I'm tracking all the Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals – here are the ones to get
Save on bundles, games, accessories, and bundles of games and accessories
The Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are here, with the biggest shopping event of the year now well and truly underway and discounts going live at a wide range of retailers in both the US and UK. This period is always one of the best times to invest in some new gaming gear, be that the latest console or any number of great games and accessories.
I've been covering various Nintendo discounts throughout the year and can say that the deals we're seeing right now are some of the best yet. The recently released Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle is currently flying off the shelves in the US and UK, while must-have games like Star Wars Outlaws and EA Sports Madden NFL 25 have hit new lowest-ever price.
As Gaming Editor at TechRadar, I've also used the Nintendo Switch 2 extensively both for my work and as a life-long Nintendo fan. I've played practically every big game that's released for the system so far and tested a wide range of accessories, so am in the perfect position to tell you what is (and isn't) worth the cash this Black Friday.
As Gaming Editor, it's my job to keep on top of all things Nintendo Switch 2 and more. I've been reporting on Nintendo's latest console since it was just a whispered rumour, attended numerous events in the build up to its release, and reviewed loads of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 games and accessories after it landed on shelves and in the living rooms of gamers.
The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the US
- Amazon: Star Wars Outlaws Gold just $30
- Walmart: Mario Kart World bundle $499
- Best Buy: Madden NFL 26 lowest-ever price
- Target: Super Mario Odyssey just $29.99
- GameStop: Nintendo games from $30
- Newegg: Up to 20% off microSD Express cards
The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the UK
- Argos: Cheapest Switch 2 bundle right now
- The Game Collection: Donkey Kong Bananza under £50
- Amazon: Switch 2 Pro Controller just £64.95
- EE: more discounted bundles up for grabs
- My Nintendo Store: freebies with your purchase
- Very: £439 for Switch 2 and two must-have games
- ShopTo: Save big on older Switch games
- Currys: Big discount on Belkin's Switch 2 charging case
- SteelSeries: save up to £100 on Switch headsets
Top Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the US
Read moreRead less▼
I use this Belkin case with my personal Nintendo Switch 2 and can confirm that it's an absolute blessing. It's well-made and compact, but still offers lots of protection and some handy game storage space.
Read moreRead less▼
This Limited Edition release of Just Dance 2026 has fallen to a new lowest-ever price and is the perfect family game for the holidays. You also get a few exclusive cosmetics to customize your avatar included here, which helps you stand out online.
Read moreRead less▼
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 has plummeted in price on Switch 2, going for below $30 at Best Buy. It's the cheapest it's ever been, and a fantastic buy for football fans. This same deal is now out of stock at Amazon too, so act fast before it's gone!
Price check: Walmart - $34.97 | Target - $69.99 | GameStop - $37.99
Read moreRead less▼
This is a lovingly updated port of the fan-favorite Yakuza prequel packed with new Director's Cut content like a new multiplayer mode. It's the best way to get into the series if you're a newcomer and a brilliant experience on Switch 2 for returning fans.