I'm tracking all the Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals – here are the ones to get

Save on bundles, games, accessories, and bundles of games and accessories

Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals

Black Friday Switch 2 deals.

(Image credit: Nintendo / Future)

The Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are here, with the biggest shopping event of the year now well and truly underway and discounts going live at a wide range of retailers in both the US and UK. This period is always one of the best times to invest in some new gaming gear, be that the latest console or any number of great games and accessories.

Dash Wood holding a banana
Dashiell Wood

As Gaming Editor, it's my job to keep on top of all things Nintendo Switch 2 and more. I've been reporting on Nintendo's latest console since it was just a whispered rumour, attended numerous events in the build up to its release, and reviewed loads of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 games and accessories after it landed on shelves and in the living rooms of gamers.

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the US

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the UK

Top Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the US

Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2
Lowest-ever price
Save 20%
Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon
I use this Belkin case with my personal Nintendo Switch 2 and can confirm that it's an absolute blessing. It's well-made and compact, but still offers lots of protection and some handy game storage space.

Just Dance 2026 Edition - Limited Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save 50%
Just Dance 2026 Edition - Limited Edition: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
This Limited Edition release of Just Dance 2026 has fallen to a new lowest-ever price and is the perfect family game for the holidays. You also get a few exclusive cosmetics to customize your avatar included here, which helps you stand out online.

EA Sports Madden NFL 26
Lowest-ever price
Save 57%
EA Sports Madden NFL 26: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 has plummeted in price on Switch 2, going for below $30 at Best Buy. It's the cheapest it's ever been, and a fantastic buy for football fans. This same deal is now out of stock at Amazon too, so act fast before it's gone!

Price check: Walmart - $34.97 | Target - $69.99 | GameStop - $37.99

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut
Lowest-ever price
Save 40%
Yakuza 0: Director's Cut: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
This is a lovingly updated port of the fan-favorite Yakuza prequel packed with new Director's Cut content like a new multiplayer mode. It's the best way to get into the series if you're a newcomer and a brilliant experience on Switch 2 for returning fans.

