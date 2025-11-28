The Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are here, with the biggest shopping event of the year now well and truly underway and discounts going live at a wide range of retailers in both the US and UK. This period is always one of the best times to invest in some new gaming gear, be that the latest console or any number of great games and accessories.

I've been covering various Nintendo discounts throughout the year and can say that the deals we're seeing right now are some of the best yet. The recently released Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle is currently flying off the shelves in the US and UK, while must-have games like Star Wars Outlaws and EA Sports Madden NFL 25 have hit new lowest-ever price.

As Gaming Editor at TechRadar, I've also used the Nintendo Switch 2 extensively both for my work and as a life-long Nintendo fan. I've played practically every big game that's released for the system so far and tested a wide range of accessories, so am in the perfect position to tell you what is (and isn't) worth the cash this Black Friday.

Expert recommendations by Expert recommendations by Dashiell Wood Gaming Editor As Gaming Editor, it's my job to keep on top of all things Nintendo Switch 2 and more. I've been reporting on Nintendo's latest console since it was just a whispered rumour, attended numerous events in the build up to its release, and reviewed loads of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 games and accessories after it landed on shelves and in the living rooms of gamers.

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the US

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the UK

Top Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the US

Lowest-ever price Save 20% Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I use this Belkin case with my personal Nintendo Switch 2 and can confirm that it's an absolute blessing. It's well-made and compact, but still offers lots of protection and some handy game storage space.

Lowest-ever price Save 50% Just Dance 2026 Edition - Limited Edition: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Limited Edition release of Just Dance 2026 has fallen to a new lowest-ever price and is the perfect family game for the holidays. You also get a few exclusive cosmetics to customize your avatar included here, which helps you stand out online.