Live
With Black Friday arriving tomorrow, there are so many Black Friday PS5 deals to get into already, and we're seeing some absolutely brilliant discounts on hardware and games. Having spent hundreds of hours testing PS5 consoles, accessories, and games, I can tell you this year's Black Friday deals are the real deal.
Retailers and Sony itself have now fully gone weapons-hot with its main Black Friday discounts, with huge savings to be had on the current slate of PS5 consoles and accessories. US highlights include: $100 off the PS5 Pro, more than $20 off the PS Portal, and $20 or so off almost all DualSense controllers.
UK shoppers have equally good offers to take advantage of too, with lowest-ever prices on the PlayStation Portal (just £175) and the PS5 Pro (just £575) at EE, and savings of up to £20 on limited edition controllers at PS Direct.
I've been reviewing PlayStation products for nearly a decade now, covering almost every single sales period and event in that time - and certainly all of the ones affecting the PS5. I'm also a PlayStation fanatic and enthusiast myself who is always looking for a deal! As a result, I'm confident that I can use my expertise and experience with hardware like the PS5 Pro to offer advice on which products are worth picking up, and which deals are worth your money.
You'll find a range of highlighted deals with expert recommendations for each, as well as live reaction posts about the best PS5 Black Friday deals as I spot them.
I have been covering PlayStation hardware on a daily basis for the best part of a decade. As a result, I know what makes a good deal and what makes a great deal, and also know the best ways for you to save money. As well as reviewing a host of PlayStation gear like the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro for TechRadar Gaming, and accessories from controllers to headsets, I'm also a PlayStation enthusiast and mega fan myself, and am always looking for the best, cheapest ways to add cool new stuff to my setup.
The best Black Friday PS5 sales in the US
- Amazon: get a PS5 for just $399 and the lowest-ever price on PS Portal
- Walmart: has the lowest price on the PS5 Pro
- PS Direct: save $100 on Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles
- Best Buy: save $30 on the DualSense Edge
- Target: take $20 off the PlayStation Portal
- GameStop: up to $20 off DualSense controllers
- Newegg: PS5 SSDs from just $35
- SteelSeries: more than 20% off the Arctis Nova Pro
- Samsung: $500 off the S90F OLED TV
- Sony: save up to $2,500 on Bravia TVs
- Razer: grab the new Raiju V3 Pro controller
- Dell: save $400 on the Alienware AW3225QF
- B&H Photo: save more than $100 on external PS5 SSDs
The best Black Friday PS5 sales in the UK
- Amazon: get a PS5 with EA Sports FC 26 for just £289
- PS Direct: save £135 on the 30th Anniversary PS5!
- EE: just £175 for the PlayStation Portal
- Very: save £125 on a Black Ops 7 PS5 bundle
- Argos: get a PS5 Pro for just £569.99!
- The Game Collection: host of DualSense controllers under £50
- AO.com: PS5 games from £13, and accessories from £25
- ShopTo: bargain price on PS5 games
- Currys: has a host of PS5 bundles in stock
- SteelSeries: get the Arctis GameBuds for just £99
- Samsung: save up to £300 on the S90F
- Sony: take up to £1,000 on the Bravia 8A
- Razer: £10 off your first order
- Turtle Beach: £50 off the Victrix Pro BFG
- Dell: get over £200 off our favorite curved 4K monitor for PS5
My top US Black Friday PS5 deals
The discounts are in, and Walmart is our pick of the retailers to head to in order to pick up a PS5 Pro for its what we think is a lowest-ever price at the major retailers.
Also in stock at: $649.99 at Amazon | $649.99 at Target | $649.99 at Best Buy | $649.99 at PlayStation Direct
The PlayStation portal is at a record US low price and should be gobbled up immediately if you, or a gift recipient, are after my favorite PS5 accessory. It's a superb piece of kit, and made even better by the recent update for cloud streaming it received.
You can officially get a PS5 console for less than $400 right now with the Black Friday deals - what a time to be alive!
A cool hundred bucks off a PS5 Slim console (with the isc drive) is an excellent deal this Black Friday, and Walmart's the place to go to bag a new console this holiday.
Seagate makes some of our favorite hard drives for any console, and this discount on the sizeable 5TB HDD is an excellent proposition ahead of Black Friday.
Perhaps my favorite ever wired gaming headset, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to see ahead of Black Friday. For anyone wanting premium audio this holiday season, this is certainly a headset to consider.
$20 off a Special Edition controller?! What is this madness? But yes, it's true, so definitely jump on this one now if you can to secure yours from a limited line.
This is a brilliant price on one of the Game Awards game of the year nominees, and you'll be getting such a quality experience and a whole lot of game for this reduced price.
If you're after a regular DualSense, then Walmart has you covered with this flat price of $54 for the white variant - other colorways are available using this same link too.
Alternatively, if you're looking for a DualSense and something a bit flashier, then the limited edition God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense is a great choice - and is discounted by a solid $20 too.
The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of 2024 and offers brilliant value for money at this reduced price tag. It could be all the headset you'll ever need across platforms, including on mobile and as a pair of headphones.
Not a huge discount - and maybe not the cheeriest of games for the holidays - but this is a great price on the PS5 version of one of my favorite PlayStation games of all time - and a must-play for any PS5 owner.
This launch PS5 game - and one that was beautifully remade for Sony's current-gen console - still often holds its price stubbornly, so this is a great opportunity to get the game for a really low price.
This is a brilliant game deal with the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition now at the lowest-ever Amazon price. This version of the critically acclaimed horror mystery game includes all the DLC and even a free copy of Alan Wake Remastered for the complete experience.