PS5 Black Friday deals 2025

Black Friday PS5 deals artwork

(Image credit: Future/Sony/PlayStation)

US quick links
UK quick links
Best US deals
Best UK deals

With Black Friday arriving tomorrow, there are so many Black Friday PS5 deals to get into already, and we're seeing some absolutely brilliant discounts on hardware and games. Having spent hundreds of hours testing PS5 consoles, accessories, and games, I can tell you this year's Black Friday deals are the real deal.

UK shoppers have equally good offers to take advantage of too, with lowest-ever prices on the PlayStation Portal (just £175) and the PS5 Pro (just £575) at EE, and savings of up to £20 on limited edition controllers at PS Direct.

Rob Dwiar headshot on a pink 'radar' background
Rob Dwiar

I have been covering PlayStation hardware on a daily basis for the best part of a decade. As a result, I know what makes a good deal and what makes a great deal, and also know the best ways for you to save money. As well as reviewing a host of PlayStation gear like the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro for TechRadar Gaming, and accessories from controllers to headsets, I'm also a PlayStation enthusiast and mega fan myself, and am always looking for the best, cheapest ways to add cool new stuff to my setup.

The best Black Friday PS5 sales in the US

The best Black Friday PS5 sales in the UK

My top US Black Friday PS5 deals

Sony PS5 Pro
Sony PS5 Pro: was $749 now $649 at Walmart

The discounts are in, and Walmart is our pick of the retailers to head to in order to pick up a PS5 Pro for its what we think is a lowest-ever price at the major retailers.

Also in stock at: $649.99 at Amazon | $649.99 at Target | $649.99 at Best Buy | $649.99 at PlayStation Direct

Sony PlayStation Portal
Sony PlayStation Portal: was $199.99 now $178.99 at Amazon

The PlayStation portal is at a record US low price and should be gobbled up immediately if you, or a gift recipient, are after my favorite PS5 accessory. It's a superb piece of kit, and made even better by the recent update for cloud streaming it received.

Sony PS5 Slim Digital Edition
Sony PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was $499.99 now $399 at Walmart

You can officially get a PS5 console for less than $400 right now with the Black Friday deals - what a time to be alive!

Sony PS5 Slim
Sony PS5 Slim: was $549.99 now $449 at Walmart

A cool hundred bucks off a PS5 Slim console (with the isc drive) is an excellent deal this Black Friday, and Walmart's the place to go to bag a new console this holiday.

Seagate Game Drive for PS5 external HDD - 5TB
Seagate Game Drive for PS5 external HDD - 5TB: was $169.99 now $124 at Walmart

Seagate makes some of our favorite hard drives for any console, and this discount on the sizeable 5TB HDD is an excellent proposition ahead of Black Friday.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Perhaps my favorite ever wired gaming headset, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to see ahead of Black Friday. For anyone wanting premium audio this holiday season, this is certainly a headset to consider.

Sony PS5 Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense
Sony PS5 Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense: was $84 now $64 at Walmart

$20 off a Special Edition controller?! What is this madness? But yes, it's true, so definitely jump on this one now if you can to secure yours from a limited line.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2: was $40 now $29.93 at Walmart

This is a brilliant price on one of the Game Awards game of the year nominees, and you'll be getting such a quality experience and a whole lot of game for this reduced price.

Sony PS5 DualSense controller (White)
Sony PS5 DualSense controller (White): was $74.99 now $54 at Walmart

If you're after a regular DualSense, then Walmart has you covered with this flat price of $54 for the white variant - other colorways are available using this same link too.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : was $84.99 now $64.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Alternatively, if you're looking for a DualSense and something a bit flashier, then the limited edition God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense is a great choice - and is discounted by a solid $20 too.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Best Buy

The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of 2024 and offers brilliant value for money at this reduced price tag. It could be all the headset you'll ever need across platforms, including on mobile and as a pair of headphones.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Not a huge discount - and maybe not the cheeriest of games for the holidays - but this is a great price on the PS5 version of one of my favorite PlayStation games of all time - and a must-play for any PS5 owner.

Demon's Souls
Demon's Souls: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This launch PS5 game - and one that was beautifully remade for Sony's current-gen console - still often holds its price stubbornly, so this is a great opportunity to get the game for a really low price.

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition
Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition: was $59.99 now $39.87 at Amazon

This is a brilliant game deal with the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition now at the lowest-ever Amazon price. This version of the critically acclaimed horror mystery game includes all the DLC and even a free copy of Alan Wake Remastered for the complete experience.

