With Black Friday arriving tomorrow, there are so many Black Friday PS5 deals to get into already, and we're seeing some absolutely brilliant discounts on hardware and games. Having spent hundreds of hours testing PS5 consoles, accessories, and games, I can tell you this year's Black Friday deals are the real deal.

Retailers and Sony itself have now fully gone weapons-hot with its main Black Friday discounts, with huge savings to be had on the current slate of PS5 consoles and accessories. US highlights include: $100 off the PS5 Pro, more than $20 off the PS Portal, and $20 or so off almost all DualSense controllers.

UK shoppers have equally good offers to take advantage of too, with lowest-ever prices on the PlayStation Portal (just £175) and the PS5 Pro (just £575) at EE, and savings of up to £20 on limited edition controllers at PS Direct.

I've been reviewing PlayStation products for nearly a decade now, covering almost every single sales period and event in that time - and certainly all of the ones affecting the PS5. I'm also a PlayStation fanatic and enthusiast myself who is always looking for a deal! As a result, I'm confident that I can use my expertise and experience with hardware like the PS5 Pro to offer advice on which products are worth picking up, and which deals are worth your money.

You'll find a range of highlighted deals with expert recommendations for each, as well as live reaction posts about the best PS5 Black Friday deals as I spot them.

Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming I have been covering PlayStation hardware on a daily basis for the best part of a decade. As a result, I know what makes a good deal and what makes a great deal, and also know the best ways for you to save money. As well as reviewing a host of PlayStation gear like the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro for TechRadar Gaming, and accessories from controllers to headsets, I'm also a PlayStation enthusiast and mega fan myself, and am always looking for the best, cheapest ways to add cool new stuff to my setup.

The best Black Friday PS5 sales in the US

The best Black Friday PS5 sales in the UK

My top US Black Friday PS5 deals

Sony PlayStation Portal: was $199.99 now $178.99 at Amazon The PlayStation portal is at a record US low price and should be gobbled up immediately if you, or a gift recipient, are after my favorite PS5 accessory. It's a superb piece of kit, and made even better by the recent update for cloud streaming it received.

Sony PS5 Slim: was $549.99 now $449 at Walmart A cool hundred bucks off a PS5 Slim console (with the isc drive) is an excellent deal this Black Friday, and Walmart's the place to go to bag a new console this holiday.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Perhaps my favorite ever wired gaming headset, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to see ahead of Black Friday. For anyone wanting premium audio this holiday season, this is certainly a headset to consider.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2: was $40 now $29.93 at Walmart This is a brilliant price on one of the Game Awards game of the year nominees, and you'll be getting such a quality experience and a whole lot of game for this reduced price.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Best Buy The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of 2024 and offers brilliant value for money at this reduced price tag. It could be all the headset you'll ever need across platforms, including on mobile and as a pair of headphones.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Not a huge discount - and maybe not the cheeriest of games for the holidays - but this is a great price on the PS5 version of one of my favorite PlayStation games of all time - and a must-play for any PS5 owner.

Demon's Souls: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This launch PS5 game - and one that was beautifully remade for Sony's current-gen console - still often holds its price stubbornly, so this is a great opportunity to get the game for a really low price.