PSVR 2 deals have been particularly amazing over the past couple of weeks, and there's still time to get Sony's latest VR headset at a lowest ever price in the US and UK. Get the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle at Amazon US for just $299 (was $399.99).

That's not the only strong PSVR 2 post-Cyber Monday deal, though, as UK gamers can also get in on the action. If you head over to Sony, you can grab the headset and a copy of the excellent Horizon Call of the Mountain for just £309.99 at Sony's online store (was £399.99).

Save 25% PlayStation VR2: was $399.99 now $299.99 at PlayStation Direct US This Black Friday deal takes $100 off the PSVR 2, though I'd recommend not picking it up here. For 99 cents less, you can get the bundle on Amazon, which includes Horizon Call of the Mountain. This is one of the best PSVR 2 games, and the perfect showcase for what the headset can do.

Lowest ever price Save £90 Sony PSVR 2: was £389 now £299 at John Lewis John Lewis currently has the best PSVR 2 price that I can find in the UK, with the headset at a formidable £90 off. It's rare that the headset dips below £300, so this is a bargain that you should take advantage of if you've been on the fence with Sony's VR headset.

I picked up the PSVR 2 earlier this week thanks to the UK deal above. So far, I've spent a night barreling across space in No Man's Sky, and while it does take some getting used to, the PSVR 2 is a massive upgrade on any other headset I've tried. I definitely got a bit motion sick, though that's to be expected after turning off all safety controls and jumping into an intergalactic starfighter ship. Even so, I can't wait to play more tonight.

The PSVR Sense Controllers are intuitive and genuinely futuristic to behold. I love how it pairs with the PS5 seamlessly, and how comfortable the headset is to wear as a glasses wearer. At this lowest ever price, the PSVR 2 is a much more valuable proposition when compared to the eye-watering launch price of $549.99 / £529.99 / AU$880.

In terms of specs, the PSVR 2 rivals many of the other best VR headsets on the market. It's got two 2,000 x 2,040-resolution OLED panels, which are a treat for the eyes, with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Throw in HDR support and full eye tracking, and you have everything you need for a truly immersive gaming experience.

