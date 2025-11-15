With two weeks to go until Black Friday, retailers have started dropping some of their biggest deals of the year on most-wanted tech. If you've ever wanted to try VR, then two offers in the US and the UK are available on one of the most affordable entry-level options.

If you're in the US, I'd recommend getting this Meta Quest 3S - Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Bundle while it's on sale at Best Buy for $249 (was $299). You also get a $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase, but the offer ends on Sunday. With all the add-ons, it's a great value start for a VR journey.

Those in the UK can head to Amazon, where this Meta Quest 3S - Gorilla Tag Cardboard Hero Bundle is down to £219 (was £289.99) after applying the £30 voucher. That's an incredible record-low price for the model with 128GB of storage.

That effectively brings the total value of the bundle up to $389 if you add the $30 the Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners game would cost plus the $50 gift card to the original price. If the 128GB of storage is too little for you and you don't care about the Walking Dead, you could also consider buying the Meta Quest 3S with 256GB for $329 ($399) instead.

Today's best Meta Quest deals

US Deal Meta Quest 3S The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Bundle: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy The Meta Quest 3S is the best affordable VR gaming headset on the market. Now, for less than $250, you can get a VR gaming headset with 128GB of storage, the same processor as the Meta Quest 3, resolution support of 1832x1920 pixels per eye, and a copy of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. If you buy now, you also get a $50 Best Buy gift card, but the offer ends on Sunday.

UK Deal Meta Quest 3S: was £289.99 now £219 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3S is one of the best value VR headsets you can buy, and this Black Friday deal in the UK makes it even better value for money. Design and image quality do take a small hit to reach this lower price, but this is still a capable entry-level headset for playing some of the best VR games on the platform.

The Meta Quest 3S is a standout choice for VR beginners who aren't sure if they want to invest in the best of the best just yet. It's the more affordable but less advanced version of the Meta Quest 3 VR headset, and the two actually share the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor. We rated it a 4.5 out of five in our Meta Quest 3S review for the value in terms of specs and capabilities at this price.

The only differences between the two are the storage sizes and the lenses. The Meta Quest 3S offers 128GB or 256GB storage, but the Meta Quest 3 can go up to 512GB. Also, the Meta Quest 3S features Fresnel lenses and 1832x1920 pixels per eye rather than the pancake lenses and 4K that the Meta Quest 3 is known for. Our reviewer noted that the 3S had "poorer visuals" than ideal, but you can't beat the value for the processing power.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is one of our best zombie VR games. I'd also recommend looking at our best VR games for more to play.