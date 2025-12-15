We don't give out five-star ratings very easily at all, but the Meta Quest 3 absolutely deserves it. No wonder it's right at the top of the list of the best VR headsets according to our TechRadar gaming experts.

Tempted? Great. Now let's get to the two-part deal. The first part is that you can buy the Meta Quest 3 at Amazon for a discounted price of $407.10 (was $499.99). The second is that with the code QUEST30, Amazon will give you a $100 digital credit.

In addition, the headset comes with a three-month free trial of Meta Horizon+, Meta's VR gaming subscription service, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Xbox users.

Today's best VR headset deal

Meta Quest 3: was $499.99 now $407.10 at Amazon Not only is one of the world's best VR headsets discounted by $93, but Amazon will also throw in a generous $100 of digital credit that you can then spend on something else you've got your eye on. Better still, the headset comes with a three-month free trial to Meta's VR gaming subscription, Meta Horizon+, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you want a full rundown of this outstanding headset, then take a read of our five-star Meta Quest 3 review. The device is a significant upgrade over the Quest 2 with better graphics and improved mixed reality. In terms of VR, it doesn't get much better than the Quest 3.

At the heart of the headset are two LCD screens with 4K resolution per eye. That's some outrageous level of detail that makes all the difference to your VR experience. There's also new software bundled in that makes VR more inviting and approachable.

If you're keen on VR but still put off by the price tag, then you could check out the Meta Quest 3S instead. It's still an impressive piece of kit but just more affordable. You can compare the two with our Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest 3S article.