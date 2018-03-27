Best PC gaming headset 2018: the best gaming headset for your new rig

As you await the inevitable return of graphics cards back to their stock prices, consider this: the rest of your components and peripherals are ageing, and someday they’ll be as obsolete as an Intel 8080 is today. Truthfully, high-quality sound is underrated, so while you’re out trying to fetch the highest resolutions and framerates, someone else is outdoing you by taking advantage of the audio immersion offered by the best PC gaming headset.

In 2018, even the best gaming monitors either don’t come equipped with speakers, or the sound solution is mediocre at best. So, if you want decent sound, you’re stuck choosing between the best computer speakers, or preferably, the best gaming headsets to hear all the immersion-making background music, sound effects and dialogue. However, a good set of computer speakers can be expensive and take up more space than you actually have, so our general advice here is to just skip all that hassle and just go for one of the best gaming headsets – they sound great, and they’re easily stored to boot.

For the money, the best gaming headset will give you all the bells and whistles of a pair of speakers, but with one key difference: privacy. For those dead-set on letting their roommates sleep at night, here’s a collection of gaming headsets that we’ve methodically tested and ranked for your reading pleasure below.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S

1. HyperX Cloud Revolver S

Elite feel and sound at a premium price

Interface: Wired (USB) | Features: 7.1-channel surround sound, 50mm drivers, Dolby DSP, 3.5mm jack

Excellent all-around sound

All-day comfort

Finicky mic positioning

Cable may be too long

When we first sat down to review the HyperX Cloud Revolver S, we were frankly divided. On one hand, it has brilliant 7.1-channel surround sound delivered through Dolby’s trademark digital signal processor. On the other, it’s ludicrously expensive when compared to other headsets featuring similar specs. Luckily, as one of Kingston’s most subdued pair of cans we’ve ever laid our ears on, the pristine comfort and top-notch sound more than makes up for its high price and weirdly placed detachable mic.

2. SteelSeries Arctis Pro

PC gaming’s best kept secret

Interface: Wired (USB) | Features: 40mm drivers, Retractable boom microphone, DTS Headphone:X v2.0, RGB lighting, Included DAC

Included DAC

Audiophile worthy sound

Surround sound not great

If there’s anything you can count on SteelSeries for, it’s pristine audio – and the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is proof perfect of just that. Not only will this headset provide immersive surround sound for all the explosive action of your favorite games, but, thanks to its included DAC (digital to audio converter), the Arctis Pro will also serve you well while listening to music. It may be a little expensive, but when you consider just how comfortable and bombastic this headset is, well, it’s not hard to see why it’s one of the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

Asus ROG Centurion 7.1

3. Asus ROG Centurion 7.1

10 drivers, 7.1 channels, one impeccable headset

Interface: Wired (USB) | Features: 10-driver 7.1 surround sound, dual-USB amplifier, Sonic Software compatibility, HDMI passthrough, amplifier with audio profile and channel volume controls, unidirectional microphone

Excellent spatial sound

Speaker passthrough

Can only be used with its amp

Heavy and bulky

Eschewing any traditional rules of fashion, the ROG Centurion 7.1 is a beautiful headset regardless. Even if it’s a genuine pain to get going, this excellent PC gaming headset features both surprising style and a knack for emitting extremely clear sound. The Asus ROG Centurion 7.1’s onboard amp controls give you complete control over this bombastic sound, and this beast can even bolster its already amazing sound through a passthrough to an external set of speakers. Really, this thing is great.

Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

4. Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

Improving a perfect formula

Interface: Wired (USB and Analog) | Features: 50mm drivers, reinforced steel and aluminum build, detachable and flexible mic

Very comfortable

Clear, accurate sound

Mids and highs unbalanced

Over the years, Creative has made a name for itself to be trusted when it comes to audio products – and the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament edition further cements that legacy. Rather than just sitting and iterating on the winning formula of its previous products, Creative took the Sound BlasterX H7 and completely changed it up, creating a headset that looks as good as it sounds. If you’re looking for a comfortable, sturdy and deep-sounding headset, the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition, especially at such a low price, is one of the best PC gaming headsets money can buy in 2018.

5. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

A wireless headset with wired sound

Interface: Wireless (Bluetooth) | Features: Dual-battery charging system, Bluetooth connectivity, 40mm drivers

Lossless audio

Convenient dual battery system

Expensive

Compromises are a part of everyday life, but nobody actually likes making them. Luckily with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless, you don’t have to make any compromises, you can get high quality lossless audio playback with a wireless headset. And, when you add in the unique and ultra-convenient dual-battery charging system that lets you wear this headset in perpetuity, you have a recipe for one of the best gaming headsets we’ve ever gotten our hands on. If you have the cash, and you absolutely need the best wireless headphones money can buy – you can’t do wrong here.

HyperX Cloud Flight

6. HyperX Cloud Flight

The longest lasting wireless gaming headset

Interface: : Wireless | Features: Long-lasting battery life, durable, adjustable steel slider, PC and PS4 compatibility, detachable noise-cancellation microphone

30 hour battery life

Great sound quality

Tad pricier than its competitors

The HyperX Cloud Flight is a long-lasting wireless gaming headset packed with up to 30 hours of battery life. This means you can potentially get two full days of gaming in between charges. However, there is a catch – unlike the Cloud Flight’s competition in the Astro A20, the HyperX Cloud Flight only offers stereo sound, foregoing any surround sound implementation. You can thankfully get around it by messing around with the Dolby Access app, however, and the sound profile is balanced enough to make this a non-issue.

Razer ManO'War

7. Razer ManO'War

7.1 audio channels, zero fuss

Interface: Wireless | Features: Software-based 7.1 surround sound, earcup-mounted controls, Chroma RGB multi-color lighting, 14-meter range (using an extender, 12 meters without)

Great surround sound

Easy to set up

Multi-color lighting

Slightly bulky

No wired option

Quick and easy to set up using a wireless USB receiver that stores inside the headset for transportation, the Razer ManO'War is a user-friendly unit primed for surround-sound gaming. Sure, it's a little chunkier than most other headsets, but two soft leatherette ear cups make it comfortable to wear over extended periods. And, with Chroma RGB lighting customizable through Razer Synapse, it even looks snazzy to observers.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

8. HyperX Cloud Alpha

Solid stereo sound tuned specifically for PC gaming

Interface: Wired (3.5mm) | Features: Dual chamber audio, removable cable and microphone

Improved looks and comfort

Defined mids and booming bass

Muddled lows

There’s a common misconception the best PC gaming headsets have to cost a fortune. That’s fortunately untrue of the HyperX Cloud Alpha, which presents a compelling design along with impressive mid-range sound. The added dual-chamber drivers are a feat for audio quality that doesn’t break the bank, minus the distortion that usually haunts headphones at this price. Better yet, the sonorous bass will put any first-person shooter, not to mention Skrillex, to the test.

Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

9. Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

The budget king

Interface: Wired (analog) | Features: 50mm drivers, Easy on-ear volume and mute controls, Multi-platform compatibility

Strong stereo sound

Excellent value

Mic easily misplaced

As a general rule when you’re buying anything, much less gaming peripherals, you get what you pay for. You don’t go into Walmart, pick up a $50/£50 gaming headset and expect to be blown away. Corsair takes this rule and turns it on its head. The Corsair HS50 is, for the budget gamer, the best gaming headset you can buy today. Retailing at $50 in the US, the HS50 has sound quality and mic quality that rivals headsets that are twice as expensive. Everything, even down to the build materials radiates quality. If you’re looking for a cheap gaming headset, and you don’t mind giving up some extra bells and whistles, like 7.1 surround and Bluetooth connectivity, you need to take a look at the Corsair HS50.

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless

10. Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless

Corsair’s nailed it again

Interface: : Wireless | Features: : 50mm drivers, noise-cancelling microphone, RGB lighting, Dolby Headphone 7.1 audio

Great Sound Quality

Nice Design

Only the logo is RGB

It wasn’t that long ago that Corsair was solely known for PC components but, over the last five years or so, they’ve arguably become better known for their gaming peripherals. With products like the Corsair Void RGB Wireless, it’s hard not to see why. Now, while at first glance, some may scoff at the asking price, the Void Pro RGB Wireless delivers on that price point with great build quality, fantastic sound fidelity and – perhaps most importantly – RGB lighting. Plus, if you’ve already got a full arsenal of Corsair peripherals, the Void Pro RGB Wireless fits in nicely, and can even synchronize lighting effects with other peripherals through the Corsair Utility Engine.

Turtle Beach XO Three

11. Turtle Beach XO Three

Virtualized surround sound made affordable

Interface: Wired (3.5mm) | Features: 50mm drivers, Windows Sonic compatibility, detachable microphone boom, volume wheel, microphone mute slider

Comfortable for long periods

Microphone is crisp and clear

Surround sound lacks nuance

Lacks advanced features

Although it’s designed to be used for the Xbox One, Windows users can take solace in the fact that the Turtle Beach XO Three is compatible with any PC sporting a single jack for both mic input and headset output or a PC splitter cable. In spite of this minor caveat, the XO Three is a steal for the price, especially considering its use of 50mm sound drivers. What’s more, it even supports Windows Sonic for 3D surround sound.

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless

12. V-MODA Crossfade Wireless

Stylish with powerful bass-driven tones

Interface: Wireless or wired (USB) | Features: Bluetooth connectivity, built-in microphone (Boom Microphone available for gamers), lithium-ion battery with up to 12 hours of continuous music, dual-diaphragm 50mm driver, metal construction with leather, military-level MID-STD-810 tested

Huge, eardrum-filling sound

Comfortable padded cups

Divisive design

Don't fold

If you're more interested in the sounds coming out of your gaming headset rather than glowing LEDs, macro keys and other gratuitous extras, then the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless is the headset for you. Its stylish cans are a treat for the ears, booming with sound that's bass-heavy with fantastically crisp treble at the other end. Stepping out of the soundscape, the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless is comfy and spacious too, what with its memory foam earcups.

SteelSeries Arctis 7

13. SteelSeries Arctis 7

Grind in comfort

Interface: : Wireless | Features: : 40mm drivers, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound, 20-hour battery life

Long battery life

Comfortable

Weak bass

Not wireless on consoles

SteelSeries has a storied reputation among the best PC gaming headsets, and the Arctis 7 only proves to continue it. Boasting a shockingly long battery life and extreme comfort, this headset will appeal especially to anyone who plays a lot of MMOs, where comfort reigns supreme over long play sessions. The sound quality is also worth noting here – as its neutral sound signature means that even audiophiles will be happy with it, even if the bass is a little weak.

Astro A50 Wireless

14. Astro A50 Wireless

The best general use headset just got better

Interface: Wireless | Features: Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound; Works with PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PC, and mobile; Astro Audio; 5.8GHz wireless tech with MixAmp; 6.0mm uni-directional noise cancelling mic; USB charging with base station

Full Dolby 7.1 Surround sound

Supremely comfortable

Finnicky charging cradle

We called the original Astro A50 a "game-changing, experience-enhancing headset," and thankfully its wireless successor follows the "if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it" rule. Astro's latest headset does what it says on the tin and adds wireless connectivity to an already stellar package. Not only is it ready to rock with your PC, but with PS4, Xbox One and legacy consoles as well – a headset that’s robust and versatile.

SteelSeries Siberia 840

15. SteelSeries Siberia 840

A fantastic all-rounder

Interface: Wireless or wired | Features: Closed back earcups, Dolby virtual 7.1 surround sound, retractable directional mic with mute indicating light, two hot-swappable Li-Ion batteries, SoundShare audio recording, click wheel, memory foam ear cushions, compatibility with Xbox 360, PS3/4, PC/Mac, Apple TV/Roku, home entertainment and mobile devices

Dolby 7.1 surround sound

Comfortable

Pricey

Following in the footsteps of the already impressive Siberia 800, the upgraded Sibera 840 is pro-Bluetooth, anti-lag and all about personalization. With the SteelSeries Engine 3 app, you can customize everything from equalizer settings to what you want shown on the OLED screen of the accompanying base unit. All of that is, of course, secondary to the Siberia 840's sound qualities which are nothing less than sublime.

