A Nova Booster Pack offers a more affordable way to customize your SteelSeries gaming headset

If you own a SteelSeries gaming headset, then there’s a chance that you’ve overlooked one of its lesser-known features: Nova Booster Pack compatibility. If you’re not familiar, a Nova Booster Pack is a small bundle that contains some extra parts for your peripheral. They’re designed to work with most of the current Arctis Nova line, including the brilliant Arctis Nova 7P and the more premium Arctis Nova Pro.

In the box, you get a replacement headband and two small speaker plates. If you have a compatible headset, your existing speaker plates (the little disks located on the outside of the earcups) are held on by tiny magnets meaning that they can be swapped out at a moment’s notice. The headband is a similar story, attached via small clips that are easy to undo with just a little force. The ability to change these parts is a clear win in terms of repairability, especially when headbands are liable to become worn out over time, but it also presents an intriguing degree of cosmetic customization.

While most Arctis Nova headsets are only available in plain black or white (outside of special editions or the subtle colored headbands found on the console-specific versions), Nova Booster Packs come in an impressively wide array of styles. These range from Bright Pink and Pastel Blue to darker hues like Pine Green or gentle Lilac. There are even some limited edition versions with designs that take elements from popular games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Destiny 2.

Lower-cost cosmetics

Unboxing a Nova Booster Pack (Image credit: Dashiell Wood/Future)

A single Nova Booster Pack retails for $34.99 / £29.99 (sometimes a few dollars more for the limited editions) which certainly isn’t cheap when all you’re getting is a headband and two plastic disks. Even so, picking one up could actually represent quite a decent saving compared to some of the alternatives.

If you’re shopping for a gaming headset in a more exotic color, like Mint Green, there’s a strong chance that most major manufacturers won’t offer one at all. While buying a compatible Arctis Nova model and a Nova Booster Pack in your desired shade isn’t quite the same as having a gaming headset that’s entirely in that hue, it can be the closest option available outside of seriously pricey custom options.

Even in instances where your favorite color is already widely available, however, you’re often faced with having to pay a premium for the privilege. I’ve found that certain Razer products in their desirable Quartz Pink colorway, like the adorable Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro for example, can be quite tricky to get your hands on here in the UK, and are rarely seen with steep discounts as a result.

The Arctis Nova Pro, in contrast, is readily available at most retailers and frequently subject to savings of well over $70 / £55. Picking one up on sale and spending some of that difference on the Rose Quartz Nova Booster Pack would be a better value option than paying full price for a headset that’s pink out of the box.

Little extras

The white Arctis Nova 7X fitted with a Metallic Lilac Nova Booster Pack (Image credit: Dashiell Wood/Future)

If you already have a compatible Arctis Nova headset, then the choice becomes even more clear cut. Unless you have a desperate desire to upgrade, the cost of splashing out for a new model every time you want a change in aesthetic is going to immediately outweigh the cost of a few Nova Booster Packs.

The same is true of the limited editions. I can’t count the number of times that I’ve invested in a new peripheral only for a much cooler version themed around one of my favorite games to hit shelves just a few weeks later. It would be a total waste to immediately rush out to buy a second version of something that I already own, so I’m left regretting not holding off on my purchase.

Eschewing more conventional limited editions in favor of a licensed Nova Booster Pack avoids that possibility entirely, allowing you to capture some of the magic of a shiny new limited edition without needing to give up the headset that you're already using.

The limited edition Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition (left) and For Pride Edition (right) Nova Booster Packs (Image credit: Dashiell Wood/Future)

Although they are cheaper than buying a whole new gaming headset, it’s still a bit of a shame that Nova Booster Packs aren’t a little lower in price overall. They’re definitely a luxury item and it could be hard to justify the expense unless you’re particularly wedded to a specific color or style. If they came in closer to $19.99 / £14.99 each, it would be much easier to consider collecting the full set.

Still, it’s a very smart way to approach customization and one that’s likely to become more prevalent in the coming years. Secretlab began to offer Secretlab Skins back in late 2022, colored sleeves for Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chairs, which is a very similar concept. We’ve even seen gaming console manufacturers trying to get in on the action, with a range of official PS5 console covers from Sony or the more recent Xbox Series X Console Wraps by Microsoft.

Almost everyone enjoys making the things they own that little bit more personal and, as the market for such accessories seems to be quite large, it only makes sense that we’re going to see these kinds of customization options continue to pop up.

