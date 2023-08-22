Xbox Series X console wraps are coming and a Starfield design is first

Microsoft has unveiled the first of the official Xbox Series X console wraps which includes a Starfield variant. Pre-orders are now available in the US and the UK from $44.99 / £39.99.

While the Xbox Series X is a powerful console, the bland expanses of its four big black sides are just ripe for creativity. After nearly three years on the market, Microsoft has officially showcased new Xbox Series X console wraps, all to give the system a much-needed new look - with the Starfield design an ideal companion for the Starfield Xbox controller and the Starfield Wireless Headset.

Monique Chatterjee, Senior Design Director at Xbox, writes: "We know gamers want to be able to customize their consoles and show support for their favorite games, and we are delivering an option that’s more affordable and more sustainable than purchasing a special edition or limited edition console". She continues: "With the launch of Series X Console Wraps, you can customize the console you already have".

It's important that these skins do not impact the performance of the console, and it appears that a concerted effort has been made by Microsoft here. "The wraps were designed specifically for Series X and have a custom, precision fit. Every detail was taken into consideration to ensure your console performance is preserved– vents are all clear, and small feet were added to the bottom of the wraps to ensure air can flow freely through the console".

Aside from the Starfield console wrap, there are two other options with the Arctic Camo and the Mineral Camo, both of which have matching Xbox Wireless Controller designs. What's exciting about these wraps compared to third-party sticker sets is that they come as one solid piece and are fastened by velcro on each connecting side to sit snug into the system without having to worry about air bubbles or fiddly alignments.

Pre-order Xbox console wraps

Xbox Console Wraps: From $44.99 at Microsoft Store

There are a total of three Xbox console wraps available to pre-order at the Microsoft Store including the Starfield variant ($49.99) and the two camo variants at $44.99. There's no telling how long the Starfield version will hang around for so act quick if you're interested in it.



Xbox Console Wraps: From £39.99 at Microsoft Store

Right now only the two camo variants are available in the UK, as the Starfield console wrap appears to be sold out, but this could change nearer to the release time of November 10.



