Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox missing save problem will soon be fixed for good as firmware issue has been found

Baldur’s Gate 3 players on Xbox, rejoice. Game director and CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, has confirmed that the root of the problem causing save files to occasionally go missing on Xbox Series X |S has been found, and a fix is on the way.

In a Twitter / X post published today (January 9), Vincke shared the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest hotfix, number 16, which promises fixes to several crashes and bugs. While the missing Xbox save file issue hasn’t been ironed out in this hotfix, Vincke stated that it’s “incoming.”

“Sizeable hotfix to kick off the new year. Also got good news from Xbox - they found the firmware issue that could cause save games to go missing, and a fix is incoming,” he wrote. “In the end, all will be well.”

In case you were unfamiliar, the missing save file issue has affected unlucky players since the Series X|S launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 last month. Larian and Microsoft have continued investigating the issue , and midway through December, Larian’s director of publishing, Michael Douse, announced that reports of the problem were down 75% .

To help avoid the issue, players were previously advised to close the game fully when they’re finished playing, and keep their Xbox console connected to power. They can also take advantage of a workaround by creating a Larian account and activating cross-saves, which will automatically upload their last five saves to Larian’s servers. These can then be accessed even if the bug occurs by reactivating cross-save functionality in the options screen.

Vincke didn’t announce exactly when the fix will be rolled out, but rest assured that it’s on the way, and it should allow Xbox players to dive into their adventure with peace of mind.