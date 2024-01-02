Baldur's Gate 3 is still suffering from its deleted save bug, but Larian has shared a workaround

Even though it's been a few weeks since Baldur's Gate 3 launched on Xbox Series X|S, some players are still facing an issue where saved data is being deleted once they sign out. The issue is being investigated by Microsoft but has yet to be resolved. Fortunately, Larian Studios has offered a workaround for anyone desperate to get stuck in which utilizes the studios' cross-save system.

As posted to Twitter/X, Larian Studios shared a step-by-step way to access their cross-save system and not lose too much progress in your future playthroughs. To do so, you will need to create a Larian account and visit the options menu under the main menu. From here, you'll need to navigate to the gameplay menu and activate cross-saves before linking your Xbox and Larian accounts. The full step-by-step as posted by Larian Studios can be seen below:

We’re aware that there is a save issue on Xbox that continues to linger throughout the holidays. It occurs when exiting the game after saving. The game thinks the save was successful but due to a firmware issue, the save file is not fully committed to disk yet. Microsoft is…December 31, 2023 See more

Once this is done, your last five saves will automatically be uploaded to the Larian servers. So, if you do face the deleted save data bug, you'll be able to reload one of your previous saves and not lose your entire progress.

With that said, Larian has expressed that all players should wait for the notification stating that "Syncing cloud save" is no longer visible to ensure all saves have been uploaded - otherwise, you might find yourself back to square one.

Should the firmware issue occur, you'll need to re-activate cross-save functionality in the options screen of your game, which will give you access to any previous saves you have uploaded to the servers.

Larian has also announced that it plans to increase the amount of save data files each player can have via this system should this temporary workaround to last a little longer than anticipated. For updates on the situation, it's best to keep an eye on the official Larian Studios Twitter page.

We've got a list of all the best RPGs if you're looking for an alternative game to get stuck in while waiting for this issue to be fixed. Our guide to the best single-player games is worth checking out for solo adventurers.