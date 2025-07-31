The latest Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update has added a Battle Retry option so players can quickly retry a failed battle

Patch 1.4.0 has implemented frame generation and low latency on compatible Nvidia and Intel GPUs

More quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes have also been introduced

Developer Sandfall Interactive has released a new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update that adds a bunch of quality-of-life improvements, and most notably, a Battle Retry option.

"We’re SUPER excited to bring you the Battle Retry option in this update, which has been one of our most requested QoL additions!" the developer said in the Version 1.4.0 patch notes.

Instead of requiring players to reload their save after defeat, this new feature will now appear in a pop-up window, allowing them to quickly retry the battle.

In addition, the update has implemented frame generation and low latency on compatible NVIDIA and Intel GPUs, for smoother gameplay and lower input lag, but Sandfall is still working on adding AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

"We are still exploring support for FSR, but we need more time to work on it. Stay tuned for more updates on that in a future patch!" Sandfall said.

Among a host of bug fixes, visual improvements, and other quality-of-life changes, players will now find that the Pictos menu will clearly display the Lumina cost of each ability for better battle planning.

Another neat addition includes an autoplay feature for dialogues outside cutscenes, which can be toggled in the settings and during dialogues. You can check out the full patch notes below.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Version 1.4.0 Patch notes

Performance and Visuals

DLSS & XeSS Enhancements: Added Frame Generation and Low Latency Mode support for both DLSS and XeSS (compatible GPUs only). Enjoy smoother gameplay and lower input lag!

Quality of Life Improvements

Battle Retry Prompt: A new pop-up window appears after defeat, giving you the option to quickly retry the battle.

Lumina Cost Display: The Pictos menu now clearly displays the Lumina cost of each ability for better planning.

Autoplay Dialogue: Added an optional autoplay feature for dialogues outside cutscenes. You can toggle it in the settings and during dialogues.

Separate Volume Sliders: Audio settings now lets you independently adjust the volume for exploration and combat phases.

Accessibility

Added icons to Lune’s Stains to improve readability and accessibility for colorblind players.

Combat

Lune's "Thermal Transfer" skill will no longer grant an extra turn without meeting the Stain consumption requirements

Characters will no longer gain immortality when using the Second Chance pictos combined with Healing Boon and Protecting Death

Misc

Fixed the Rocher holding a crystal occasionally despawning after reentering the Stone Wave Cliffs

Fixed some players being teleported behind the Monolith upon loading a save

Fixed Gameplay modifiers being applied to a New Game save when enabled on other saves

Fixed landing as Esquie without the party spawning, leading to input loss

Fixed the Fog on Flying Manor covering the screen and blocking the view on Steam Deck

Achievements

Fixed journals vanishing after loading a Save File that was created at the exact moment of picking up that journal

The following two trophies should now pop for you when you load your save if you were effected by these bugs: Fixed "Expeditioner" and "Trailbreaker" achievements not unlocking if the characters reach a level higher than 33 or 66 after a battle Fixed 'Connoisseur' and 'Follow The Trail' achievements not unlocking after collecting all required items on some savefiles



Environmental Polish

Various environmental bugfixes, tweaks and visual polish across multiple levels for a more immersive experience.