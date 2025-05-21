Lies of P is set to receive a huge free update

It features two new difficulty modes in addition to the current standard

Battle Memories and Death March modes will let players replay boss fights

If you thought Lies of P: Overture was the only piece of substantial content coming to one of the best soulslike games this year... well, you thought wrong. That's because Lies of P is also set to receive a free update that will be made available to all players - irrespective of whether you're buying the Overture expansion or not.

The update is bringing two new difficulty modes to the game. These are Butterfly's Guidance and Awakened Puppet, both of which provide a more story-focused, easier difficulty for those not used to the intensity of soulslikes. The default difficulty that's in the game right now is being renamed 'Legendary Stalker.'

There's no word yet on exactly what effects these difficulty modes will have on Lies of P. But it's easy to imagine reduced damage scaling for enemies and perhaps a decrease in enemy density depending on which difficulty you select.

The update is also bringing a dedicated boss rush mode to the game. Named Battle Memories, you'll be able to access this mode at the Hotel Krat Stargazer after clearing the game at least once.

Battle Memories will let you challenge previously defeated bosses from both the base game and the Overture DLC (downloadable content). Each boss has five difficulty tiers, with the harder Tiers 4 and 5 locked until you've cleared the previous ones (you'll get access to Tier 4 after beating Tier 3, for example).

Publisher Neowiz has also teased additional unlockables for those willing to brave the harder tiers: "Who knows what rewards await those who overcome these hardening challenges?"

But that's not all, as Battle Memories is being paired with another mode called Death March. This mode challenges players to defeat a minimum of three bosses consecutively with a limited pool of items and healing Pulse Cells. You're also able to set custom scenarios here, selecting the bosses you wish to face. The difficulty tiers of Battle Memories can also be applied here.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's sounding like a very substantial update to go alongside the upcoming Overture expansion. With multiple difficulty options, boss rush modes, and the potential for unique rewards, there's really something for everyone here.

Finally, this Lies of P update will arrive the same day that the Overture DLC releases, sometime in the Summer of 2025.