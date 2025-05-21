PNY has revealed microSD Express cards compatible with Nintendo Switch 2

They're available now in 128GB and 256GB capacities

Expect to pay $44.99 for the 128GB card and $55.99 for the 256GB option

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is just a couple of weeks away from launch on June 5 (no, we can hardly believe it, either), you may already be looking at storage options if you've managed to successfully place a pre-order.

Manufacturer PNY might just have you covered there, as it has just announced and released its new lineup of microSD Express cards. Compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 (and replacing the previous microSD format), PNY's memory cards can be purchased from the brand's website now or at participating retailers soon.

PNY's microSD Express options come in two sizes. The 128GB card is available to buy for $44.99 (around £39.99), while the 256GB card - which matches the size of Switch 2's internal storage - can be picked up for $55.99 (around £49.99).

Furthermore, the 128GB card has read and write speeds of 890MB/s and 550MB/s, respectively. Meanwhile, the 256GB card has the same read speed but an improved write speed of 750MB/s, making it the faster of the two.

So, why would you want to buy a microSD Express card at or around the launch of Nintendo Switch 2? After all, the system itself boasts 256GB, which is a huge improvement over the original Nintendo Switch's 32GB (or 64GB on Nintendo Switch OLED).

Well, when you factor in that Switch games are compatible with Switch 2, you may want that extra peace of mind if you're transferring your library and saves over to your new console. Especially as your old microSD cards won't be compatible with Switch 2. If you want to carry the whole lot over without issue, having a microSD Express card ready to go will save you the headache of picking and choosing which games you want to carry over.

That said, if you're just planning on getting stuck in with one or two games at launch, such as Mario Kart World or Street Fighter 6, you can afford to hold off picking up a microSD Express card until the Switch 2's library grows over the next couple of years.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors