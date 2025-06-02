Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards: sort out your console storage on day one

A Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card should be at the top of your shopping list if you've already managed to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order.

You might assume that the Nintendo Switch 2 is compatible with the same microSD cards used with the original Nintendo Switch, but that's not the case. It requires a microSD Express card, a new format that offers its own advantages.

Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on (Image credit: Future/Nintendo) The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, but we've had plenty of opportunities to give it a go ahead of that date. Read what we thought about the next Nintendo system in our detailed Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview.

The biggest difference is that microSD Express cards are considerably faster, with transfer speeds of up to 985MB/s. The UHS-1 (Ultra High Speed Phase 1) cards of the original Nintendo Switch, in contrast, maxed out at 104MB/s. Think of these new cards almost like miniature SSDs, allowing games to run significantly faster and reducing loading times.

As microSD Express is such a new format, however, there are very few cards on the market. That's why I've put together this guide on where you can get one, simplifying the Nintendo Switch 2 accessory shopping process. Read on to learn everything you need to know about where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards in both the US and UK.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards in the US

Sandisk microSD Express card (128GB): $53.99 at Amazon This microSD Express card from Sandisk isn't licensed by Nintendo, but it will still work well with the Nintendo Switch 2.

GameStop microSD Express card (256GB): $54.99 at GameStop GameStop is currently offering one of the cheapest 256GB microSD Express cards around ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. It's also only $52.24 if you have a GameStop Pro membership - nice.

Sandisk microSD Express card (256GB): $67.99 at Amazon This 256GB card from Sandisk is very similar to the Samsung variant, though it currently comes in a bit more expensive.

Out of stock Lexar Play Pro microSD Express card (256GB): $56.05 at Amazon This 256GB option from Lexar is a popular pick, but that makes it quite hard to find stock. Check back often, and you might get lucky.

GameStop microSD Express card (512GB): $99.99 at GameStop GameStop is also offering a 512GB microSD Express variant, which could be a good pick if you intend to download lots of games. If you have GameStop Pro, you can save $5 on its retail price.

GameStop microSD Express card (1TB): $189.99 at GameStop GameStop even has a 1TB microSD Express card available, which is pretty impressive considering how few 1TB models there are out there. It's pricey, but it should put you in a great place for years to come.

Out of stock Lexar Play Pro microSD Express card (1TB): $186.99 at Amazon This 1TB option from Lexar isn't cheap and stock is hard to find, but it's one of the highest capacity options on the market. Pick this up ahead of launch if you don't even want to worry about your storage.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards in the UK

Sandisk microSD Express card (256GB): £55.99 at Amazon A 256GB model here. again from Sandisk, though a little more expensive than the almost identical licensed version, so I would recommend getting that instead.

Sandisk microSD Express card (512GB): £93.99 at smythstoys.com Smyths Toys is one of the few retailers with the 512GB SanDisk microSD Express card model. It's just a pre-order for now, so expect delivery late in July.

Out of stock Lexar Play Pro microSD Express card (1TB): £166.82 at Amazon Currently out of stock, but this card from Lexar is currently the highest capacity option on the market at a whopping 1TB. Restocks are regular, so keep checking back here to get one.

Stock and prices across the rest of the world

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards: FAQs

Will a regular microSD card work with the Nintendo Switch 2? No, a standard microSD card won't work with the Nintendo Switch 2. The handheld console requires a microSD Express card, a newer, more modern format that supports significantly higher speeds.

Do I need a Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card? Whether or not you need a Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card will come down to your own individual gaming needs. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage out of the box, which might be enough for some players. If you frequently download games, however, this will likely fill up very quickly. Picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card will let you keep more games installed on your Nintendo Switch 2 at the same time.

Does a microSD Express card work with Nintendo Switch? Yes, a microSD Express card will work with an original Nintendo Switch. That said, it will not perform at its highest speeds. The performance will be equivalent to your average Nintendo Switch microSD card, so it's not worth splashing out for a microSD Express card if you don't have a Nintendo Switch 2.