Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards: sort out your console storage on day one
Upgrade your Nintendo Switch 2 with a compatible microSD Express card
A Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card should be at the top of your shopping list if you've already managed to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order.
You might assume that the Nintendo Switch 2 is compatible with the same microSD cards used with the original Nintendo Switch, but that's not the case. It requires a microSD Express card, a new format that offers its own advantages.
The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, but we've had plenty of opportunities to give it a go ahead of that date. Read what we thought about the next Nintendo system in our detailed Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview.
The biggest difference is that microSD Express cards are considerably faster, with transfer speeds of up to 985MB/s. The UHS-1 (Ultra High Speed Phase 1) cards of the original Nintendo Switch, in contrast, maxed out at 104MB/s. Think of these new cards almost like miniature SSDs, allowing games to run significantly faster and reducing loading times.
As microSD Express is such a new format, however, there are very few cards on the market. That's why I've put together this guide on where you can get one, simplifying the Nintendo Switch 2 accessory shopping process. Read on to learn everything you need to know about where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards in both the US and UK.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards in the US
This microSD Express card from Sandisk isn't licensed by Nintendo, but it will still work well with the Nintendo Switch 2.
GameStop is currently offering one of the cheapest 256GB microSD Express cards around ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. It's also only $52.24 if you have a GameStop Pro membership - nice.
Currently, the only licensed model available in the US seems to be this Samsung one. At 256GB, it offers plenty of storage space. It also features a bright red Mario-inspired design, which makes it more eye-catching than most.
Other retailers: GameStop - $59.99
This 256GB card from Sandisk is very similar to the Samsung variant, though it currently comes in a bit more expensive.
This 256GB option from Lexar is a popular pick, but that makes it quite hard to find stock. Check back often, and you might get lucky.
GameStop is also offering a 512GB microSD Express variant, which could be a good pick if you intend to download lots of games. If you have GameStop Pro, you can save $5 on its retail price.
Another model from Lexar, this time 512GB. It's out of stock, which is unfortunate, but will likely be available again soon.
GameStop even has a 1TB microSD Express card available, which is pretty impressive considering how few 1TB models there are out there. It's pricey, but it should put you in a great place for years to come.
This 1TB option from Lexar isn't cheap and stock is hard to find, but it's one of the highest capacity options on the market. Pick this up ahead of launch if you don't even want to worry about your storage.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards in the UK
This isn't a licensed model, but is still a microSD Express card that will work with the Nintendo Switch 2. It's on the smaller side at 128GB, but that does mean that it's relatively cheap.
This licensed option from Sandisk is the one to pick if you're after a no-nonsense microSD Express card for Nintendo Switch 2. It's 256GB, so it has plenty of space for games, and features a cute red Mario-inspired design.
Other retailers: ShopTo - £49.95 | The Game Collection - £49.94 | My Nintendo Store - £49.99
Samsung is also making a Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card, with a similar design to the Sandisk one. It's the same capacity and the same price, so it's up to you which one to pick.
Other retailers: ShopTo - £49.85 | The Game Collection - £49.95 | My Nintendo Store - £49.99
A 256GB model here. again from Sandisk, though a little more expensive than the almost identical licensed version, so I would recommend getting that instead.
Smyths Toys is one of the few retailers with the 512GB SanDisk microSD Express card model. It's just a pre-order for now, so expect delivery late in July.
Lexar is generally a fantastic budget brand and is offering its own microSD Express cards. This 256GB model is already discounted by £20, but I would expect steeper savings to come.
Currently out of stock, but this card from Lexar is currently the highest capacity option on the market at a whopping 1TB. Restocks are regular, so keep checking back here to get one.
Stock and prices across the rest of the world
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards: FAQs
Will a regular microSD card work with the Nintendo Switch 2?
No, a standard microSD card won't work with the Nintendo Switch 2. The handheld console requires a microSD Express card, a newer, more modern format that supports significantly higher speeds.
Do I need a Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card?
Whether or not you need a Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card will come down to your own individual gaming needs. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage out of the box, which might be enough for some players. If you frequently download games, however, this will likely fill up very quickly. Picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card will let you keep more games installed on your Nintendo Switch 2 at the same time.
Does a microSD Express card work with Nintendo Switch?
Yes, a microSD Express card will work with an original Nintendo Switch. That said, it will not perform at its highest speeds. The performance will be equivalent to your average Nintendo Switch microSD card, so it's not worth splashing out for a microSD Express card if you don't have a Nintendo Switch 2.
You might also like...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.