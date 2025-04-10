MicroSD Express vs microSD card: What's the difference?

For about two decades, traditional microSD cards were the storage solution of choice for portable devices like mobile phones and handheld consoles.

However, the evolution of storage solutions has led to the development of microSD Express, an advancement over its predecessor.

While microSD cards and microSD Express appear the same, their specifications and applications differ. You may be wondering why you haven’t heard about microSD Express – that’s because the technology is not only relatively new, but its adoption has been quite slow.

microSD Express vs microSD card – the basics

microSD Express is an advanced version of microSD that uses PCIe and NVMe interfaces similar to high-end SSD storage solutions to achieve significantly faster transfer speeds of up to 985MB/s.

This storage format was first released by the SD Association in 2019, and since then, several brands have developed cards with guaranteed minimum speeds of 150MB/s, 300MB/s, 450MB/s, or 600MB/s, as indicated by the “E” symbol on the card label. These cards, however, have not seen wide usage until recently, when Nintendo announced plans to use them for expanded storage in the upcoming Switch 2.

On the other hand, a microSD card is a small, removable storage device that has been widely used in smartphones, tablets, cameras, and gaming consoles. Originally launched in 2005, the format has evolved into SDHC, SDXC, and SDUC variants, with capacities up to 2TB.

These cards use the SD interface and are classified based on speed. Most consumer devices today support UHS-I cards, with read speeds up to 100MB/s. Less common UHS-II and UHS-III cards can reach speeds of up to 300MB/s and 600MB/s, respectively.

Speed and performance

The obvious advantage of microSD Express over microSD is transfer speed. Its interfaces enable faster write speeds, allowing for seamless recording and quicker file transfers. Another key benefit is reduced latency, thanks to NVMe technology.

Unlike traditional microSD cards, which rely on older interfaces, microSD Express offers lower response times when accessing data. This leads to faster system responsiveness, especially when opening large files, running applications, or switching between stored media.

Backward compatibility concerns

One major drawback of microSD Express is its lack of full backward compatibility. If you use a microSD Express card in an older device with a traditional microSD slot, the transfer speed drops to UHS-I levels, which can be disappointing. In addition, devices made for microSD Express are exclusive, meaning regular microSD cards will not work in them.

This compatibility issue is clear with the Nintendo Switch 2, which only supports microSD Express cards. Users now need to purchase new storage solutions, even if they have plenty of data on older microSD cards from previous Switch models. This shift has caused frustration among users who expected backward compatibility to be preserved.

Use cases and adoption

microSD Express cards are not designed for all use cases. If you mainly store regular photos and videos on mobile phones or cameras, a standard microSD card will do just fine.

microSD Express shines in scenarios where high-speed data transfer is critical, with one key example being gaming.

Games are data-intensive, and faster read/write speeds reduce load times, improve performance, and make gameplay smoother. This is likely a key reason why the Nintendo Switch 2 adopted microSD Express.

Standard microSD cards often struggle with large files, leading to dropped frames or slow transfers when dealing with high data rates, such as 4K or 8K video. This makes microSD Express especially valuable for filmmakers and content creators.

Cost and availability

That all said, getting a microSD Express card isn’t easy. Few brands currently produce them, and availability may be limited in some regions.

Also, because the technology is still developing and uses more advanced components, microSD Express cards tend to be more expensive. For example, a 1TB microSD Express card from Lexar costs around $200, while a standard 1TB microSD card from the same brand is priced under $70.

Should you upgrade to microSD Express?

Whether to switch to microSD Express depends on your needs and device compatibility. If your device requires it, like the Nintendo Switch 2, then upgrading is necessary. But if your device only supports standard microSD cards, there’s little benefit, as speeds will drop by almost 90%. That said, if low latency is a priority, it may still be worth considering.

For general users who want affordable storage for smartphones, cameras, or other devices, traditional microSD cards remain a practical choice. Professionals working with high-speed applications, may find microSD Express to be a worthwhile investment.

Future of microSD Express

Portable computing devices, including laptops, tablets, and handheld gaming PCs, now use high-grade hardware and often rely on expandable storage for larger apps and media. For example, some mobile phones and cameras can now record in 8K, which puts a lot of pressure on storage performance.

A one-minute 8K video can be as large as 20GB. Saving this to a regular microSD card could take around four minutes, while a microSD Express card could do it in about 30 seconds. That is a significant difference that could drive the adoption of microSD Express.

Still, the future of microSD Express really depends on how many device manufacturers choose to support it. If more consoles, cameras, and portable devices integrate the format, prices may come down and the market could expand.