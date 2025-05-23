Crucial’s X10 SSD fits 8TB in a drive barely larger than your credit card

Read speeds hit 2,100 MB/s, but only under ideal conditions few users will replicate

Crucial T710 boasts Gen5 speeds up to 14,900 MB/s - on paper, at least

Large-capacity SSDs packed into compact designs continue to attract attention, as users look for storage solutions that combine portability, performance, and enough space to handle growing digital demands.

At Computex 2025, Crucial’s parent company Micron unveiled two new portable SSDs: the Crucial X10 and the Crucial T710 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD.

The Crucial X10 is part of the company’s push into high-capacity portable drives, offering 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB of storage, even though the device is barely larger than a stack of credit cards.

Crucial adds high-capacity storage options

It claims read speeds of up to 2,100MB/s, similar to the older but larger Crucial X10 Pro. It uses the SM2322 controller, has an IP65 dust and water resistance rating, and is drop-tested to nearly 10 feet.

According to Crucial, the X10 can store up to 500,000 4K photos, more than 100 large video games, or over 2 million MP3 files - although these numbers depend heavily on file types and compression.

Still, an 8TB drive this small is uncommon and will likely appeal to anyone tired of juggling multiple smaller SSDs or external HDDs.

“Our X10 portable drive is a powerhouse, effortlessly handling massive backups, games and photo libraries - no matter where life takes you or what it throws your way. These innovations from Crucial underscore our relentless effort to exceed our customers’ storage needs,” said Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, the internal Crucial T710 targets the performance segment with PCIe Gen5 support and speeds reaching 14,900MB/s read and 13,800MB/s write.

It uses Micron’s G9 NAND and Silicon Motion’s SM2508 controller and is clearly designed with AI workloads and high-end gaming in mind.

Random IOPS figures reach 2.2 million for reads and 2.3 million for writes, though, as Crucial notes, these results were achieved under ideal conditions using CrystalDiskMark with write cache enabled and Windows features disabled to reduce system overhead. Real-world performance will vary.

Crucial claims the T710 offers up to 67% more IOPS per watt than previous models and can load large language models like Llama 2 into memory in under a second.

The T710 will be available in capacities up to 4TB and will include an optional heatsink for systems with limited thermal headroom. The Crucial X10 is available now, while the T710 is expected to ship in July 2025.