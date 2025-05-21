"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity" - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says it's time to get on board with AI now, or be left behind
Nvidia and Dell reveal latest AI Factory updates
- "AI is here", Jensen Huang tells Dell Technologies World 2025
- Speaking to Michael Dell, Huang once again extols virtue of AI tech
- Nvidia and Dell combine to launch "AI Factory 2.0"
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has once again looked to highlight the huge potential AI can offer companies of all sizes in the coming months and years.
Speaking at the recent Dell Technologies World 2025 event, Huang noted “AI is here - this is unquestionably the single biggest platform shift.”
In conversation with Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, Huang added how, “from a technology perspective…we’re now in perception to generative to now reasoning AI models, and that’s at the raw technology level.”
"The biggest reinvention"
Huang highlighted how Nvidia and Dell are teaming for enterprise AI, which he called, “one of the largest opportunities ahead of us”.
“These are companies that are essentially building a digital workforce of AI agents, which can be working in cybersecurity, software engineering, marketing and sales operations, and forecasting, and supply chain management - all these different AI agents are being created now, that can augment our human workforce with a digital workforce.”
One of the biggest announcements at Dell Technologies World 2025 concerned the expansion of Dell’s AI Factory platform, which has received some significant updates thanks to Nvidia.
Initially launched at DTW 2024, the next iteration of the Dell AI Factory, unsurprisingly called Dell AI Factory with Nvidia 2.0, encompasses client devices, servers, storage, data protection and networking
The new iteration includes six new servers, including the air-cooled PowerEdge XE9780 and XE9785, and the liquid-cooled XE9780L and XE9785L, all of which support up to 192 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs with direct to chip cooling.
These new releases can also be customized with up to 256 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs per Dell IR7000 rack, which Dell claims can deliver up to four-times faster large language model training than its predecessor.
The two companies also announced Dell Managed Services for the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia, which looks to simplify AI operations with the management of the full Nvidia AI stack, and 100-times faster token generation per second for distributed AI inferencing, with more than 80% reduction in latency, to help support the growth of agentic AI.
Noting that he and Huang had known each other “for some 30 plus years”, Dell asked the Nvidia CEO if he wanted to give any advice to the Dell Technologies World audience.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity - in the last 60 years, this is the biggest reinvention that you and I have seen,” Huang noted.
“This is incredibly exciting technology - you want to engage it. The impact to your company is incredible. And you want to be an early adopter.”
“This is the beginning of a decade of transformation. But you don't want to be second - this is the time, and you want to be first.”
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
