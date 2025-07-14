Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says AI job losses will come - " ifthe world runs out of ideas”

AI job losses are inevitable, but new innovations will curb the effects, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says

Huang has been warned by senators before an upcoming trip to China

US tech should 'set the global standard' Huang argues

It’s long been prophesied AI will lead to mass unemployment, with several CEOs and tech leaders warning AI will wipe out millions of jobs, and firms such as Microsoft laying off thousands of workers whilst bringing in new AI productivity tools.

Now, Jensen Huang, CEO of chip manufacturer and AI firm Nvidia, offered his (slightly stale) perspective. In an interview with CNN, Huang essentially passes job protection responsibilities over to business leaders, claiming; “If the world runs out of ideas, then productivity gains translates to job loss.”

“Everybody’s jobs will be affected. Some jobs will be lost. Many jobs will be created and what I hope is that the productivity gains that we see in all the industries will lift society,” Huang said.

Bipartisan warnings

Huang’s authority on AI is significant too, thanks to Nvidia's power in the market. The company's GPUs remain one of the most influential tech products in the world, and are largely powering AI development across the world - including in China, which is spooking some US politicians.

Huang recently received a warning written by Republican Senator Jim Banks and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, Reuters reports, which advised against meeting with Chinese companies, arguing this could, “legitimize companies that cooperate closely with the Chinese military or involve discussing exploitable gaps in U.S. export controls”.

A Nvidia spokesperson saidUS technology will ‘set the global standard’ and that ‘America wins’ - with China being one of the largest software markets in the world, adding that AI software "should run best on the U.S. technology stack, encouraging nations worldwide to choose America”.

That being said, Huang has recently argued Chinese military branches will avoid using US technology because of the associated risk; “it could be, of course, limited at any time” he argued, “they simply can’t rely on it”.

He added how Chinese military services, which are already developing powerful tools, “don’t need Nvidia’s chips, certainly, or American tech stacks in order to build their military.”

This comes in response to growing concerns that Chinese companies and military agencies will use US tech to enhance capabilities.

Increasingly harsh restrictions have limited China’s access to top AI technologies, aimed at curbing China’s tech and AI advancement - but concerns remain about the threat to US national security should China use US companies to develop its capabilities.