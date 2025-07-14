Microsoft is fighting hard to avoid cloud antitrust claims in Europe
Microsoft is looking to reach an agreement in Europe
- Microsoft missed a deadline to settle part of its European cloud saga
- A new proposal has been received by CISPE and is under review
- ECCO says Microsoft is an 'amber' company
Microsoft has presented new commercial terms to CISPE following previous antitrust complaints as the latest part of its bid to settle disagreements and continue to operate at scale across Europe, new reports from The Registerhave found.
In November 2022, CISPE alleged Microsoft imposed higher charges for running its software on rival clouds, with the company already having reached a settlement with the European group of cloud providers.
In 2023, Microsoft agreed to develop a European-specific version of Azure, but then later on it missed a deadline to deliver Azure Local within the agreed timeframe, prompting further negotiations.
Microsoft's European cloud battle continues
The European body noted: "CISPE confirms that it has received a proposal from Microsoft within the deadline demanded by the memorandum of understanding signed in July 2024."
CISPE is currently reviewing Microsoft's proposal, with plans to communicate its response within the coming weeks.
It's believed the offer will center around reduced Service Provider License Agreement (SPLA) fees, after a previous 10% increase. Service providers might not have to share customer lists with Microsoft, either.
The development follows a damning report issued by the European Cloud Competition Observatory (ECCO) in May 2025, which placed Microsoft on an Amber rating. It was the second report published for the company's ongoing cloud battle, and the second to have an Amber rating.
At the time, CISPE Secretary General Francisco Mingorance said: "It is disappointing that the proposed product did not deliver, but this is in not the end of the Agreement."
Despite Microsoft's failure to meet its previous deadline, ECCO's report said that it maintained a "cooperative working relationship" with the company.
TechRadar Pro reached out to Microsoft for a comment on ongoing developments, but we did not receive a response.
