"We're done" - major government organization slams Microsoft Teams as it drops Windows for good

German state Schleswig-Holstein wants to remove all traces of Microsoft, including Windows

Transition started in 2023, and should be complete by the end of 2025

Digitalization minister says, "We're done with Teams"

Schleswig-Holstein, Germany's northernmost state, has confirmed it will be phasing out Microsoft office software tools (including Teams, Word, Excel and Outlook) in its public offices in a bid to reduce its reliance on US tech giants.

The region is now seeking open source alternatives, with the likes of LibreOffice, Open-Xchange and Linux being broadly adopted.

To date, an estimated 30,000 public employees have already turned their backs on Microsoft's products, with a further 30,000 teachers set to follow suit.

German state pulls the plug on Microsoft software

The move means Schleswig-Holstein has become the first German state, and one of the first in Europe, to fully phase out Microsoft products in public administration, however it marks a growing trend across the continent as administrations seek to support local and sovereign options, gain digital independence and tackle the dominance of US tech giants – a topic that has been central to numerous EU antitrust investigations in recent years.

Set to affect almost all government departments in the state, the transition started in 2023. A full switch for civil servants, police and judges is expected by the end of this year.

Possibly one of the biggest changeovers to have happened, the transition extends far beyond switching Microsoft Office for LibreOffice.

Outlook is to be replaced by Open-Xchange, Microsoft Teams will be phased out for an open source German platform, and even the entire operating system – Windows – will be switched out for Linux-based OSs.

Besides seeking geographical independence, Schleswig-Holstein's approach can also be seen as a reaction to geopolitical instability, such as President Trump's return to office and subsequent EU-US tensions.

By betting on open source software (OSS), the German state could avoid expensive licensing fees tied to Microsoft's products (one of the pertinent antitrust cases to have been led by the European Commission), potentially saving tens of millions of euros in the long term.

Neighbouring Danish cities, like Copenhagen and Aarhus, are also reportedly exploring Microsoft alternatives, however such a change could come at a cost.

For example, the state risks running into potential interoperability issues by adopting solutions from a range of providers, while workers could need full retraining and support during the transition.

However, desires to cut ties are evident. Speaking with AFP (via France24), digitalization minister Dirk Schroedter concluded: "We're done with Teams!"

"The geopolitical developments of the past few months have strengthened interest in the path that we've taken," Schroedter added.