Save $300 on this RTX 5060-powered Asus TUF F16 gaming laptop at Best Buy

The Asus TUF series is mostly known for budget gaming laptops, which doesn't really change with this latest deal on a great value RTX 5060-equipped gaming laptop. Right now, you can get the ASUS TUF F16 Gaming Laptop at Best Buy for $1,239.99 (was $1,539.99).

The biggest draw for this laptop is the specs. It comes with an RTX 5060, one of the capable entry-level GPUs from Nvidia's current graphics card generation, and 32GB of RAM to guarantee the horsepower to support top-tier performance without visual hiccups.

You can easily get a mid-range gaming laptop with a GPU from the older RTX 4000 series for under $1,100, so this upgrade is well worth the discounted price to get some more modern tech.

ASUS TUF F16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,539.99 now $1,239.99 at Best Buy The ASUS TUF F16 is the best budget RTX 5060 gaming laptop you can buy right now. It features a 16-inch FHD+ screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, along with an Intel Core i7-14650HX, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. The RTX 5060 is the biggest draw as it's a solid entry-level GPU from Nvidia's latest series. With this combination of specs, it's excellent value for money as a 1080p gaming laptop and a powerful device for the price.

The ASUS TUF F16 features a 16-inch FHD+ screen and a 165Hz refresh rate, something difficult to find outside of the premium RTX 40-series equipped laptops. It has an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, which isn't quite as strong as Intel's i9 CPUs but is still strong enough to support the graphical quality of the RTX 5060. The 1TB SSD should be enough for a modest library of games, and it comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for free, too.

As for battery life, Asus claims that its TUF F16 gaming laptop can last up to 10 hours in its specifications. However, an Asus team member replied to an FAQ saying it's actually 8 hours. I'd be wary if battery life is your biggest concern and not many reviews of it exist yet, but all of the strengths above are still valid based on what we know.

