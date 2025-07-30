As summer winds to an end, retailers begin to clear out stock to make room for new fall releases. Amazon has done just that, with a massive sale on some of our favorite tech gadgets of 2025.



You can find record-low prices on TVs, MacBooks, headphones, smart home gadgets, and tablets with prices starting at just $9.48. I've rounded up my 25 favorite tech deals below, which include a mix of best-sellers here at TechRadar and products that we've reviewed and loved. Amazon's sale includes everything from handy (and cheap) smart home devices to stunning OLED displays from brands like Apple, LG, Samsung, and Insignia.



A few standout offers include the five-star-rated LG 65-inch C5 OLED TV for $1,396.99, our top pick for students, Apple's MacBook Air M4 for $799.99, and the popular Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99.



Shop more of my favorite tech deals at Amazon below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers.

25 tech deals from Amazon that I recommend

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half price when you apply the code HDFTVADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Roku Express HD Streaming Device: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $20, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99 when you apply the code 4KADDFTV at checkout. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Anker Soundcore 2: was $44 now $29.44 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore 2 was already a very much affordable model, but now it's simply great value for money. It delivers a strong set of features, a spiral bass port for enhanced low-end heft and IPX7 waterproofing, meaning it can handle an accidental dunking with ease. All of that for less than $30? You really can't go wrong.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon AirPods are a back-to-school essential, and Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon makes its own soundbars, and this compact bar is one of them. For under $100, you can get both DTS Virtual X and Dolby Audio, as well as a significant upgrade over standard TV audio quality (especially if you have a small-sized screen). This soundbar is compact and easy to use, and today's deal is only $10 more than the record-low price.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799.99 now $649 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to a new record-low price on Amazon. The latest and most advanced smartwatch boasts a bright display and speedy S9 chipset, in addition to convenient features like Double Tap gestures. It offers three different bands, including a lightweight Trail Loop one for athletes and hikers, and a waterproof Ocean band for swimmers. No matter the exercise, it can last up to 36 hours on one charge and up to 72 hours on Low Power Mode.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its excellent health and fitness tracking capabilities, as well as its stunning AMOLED display. Today's deal from Amazon shaves $100 off the retail price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $329.99 now $209.99 at Amazon If you want an Android equivalent of an entry-level iPad, this is as close as you can get without paying full price. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best budget tablets money can buy with solid overall performance, a great battery life, and a comfortable 10.4-inch screen. It's also boosted by the inclusion of an S Pen for superior notetaking.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for $299, only $20 more than the record-low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple MacBook Air M4, 13-inch: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon has a $200 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it remains more powerful and more power-efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an excellent purchase for students looking to upgrade to a MacBook laptop.

Apple MacBook Air M4, 15-inch: was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive and powerful laptop.

Samsnug Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $1,024.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the apex of Samsung's engineering and design prowess. It's got a 6.9-inch display, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and (in this configuration) 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It's loaded with One UI 7, based on Android 15, and features some of the best AI you'll find on a smartphone, along with its renowned quad-camera system. This $275 discount from Amazon is the lowest price we've seen.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $64.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to your dorm room. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon You can get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $149.99 - $20 more than on Prime Day, but still very low. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $289.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for only $289.99. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Amazon 50-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $469.99 now $379.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. Today's deal brings the price of the 50-inch model down to $379.99 - just $30 more than the record-low price.

LG 55-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 OLED TV was released in March of this year, and Amazon just dropped the 55-inch model to $1,396.99 - a new record-low price. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,186.95 at Amazon The LG C3 is the predecessor of the LG C4 and is a best-seller here at TechRadar thanks to its premium features and reasonable price tag. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $1,186.95 - a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.