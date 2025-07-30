Claimed iPhone 17 dummy units tip a punchy orange color for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to have a nice sand-colored option, alongside blue, back, and white options

The standard iPhone 17 is expected to sport black, white, light blue, and pastel pink color options

Dummy units of the rumored iPhone 17 range have given us a good idea of what colors to expect from Apple's next-generation phones, and if they come to fruition, could see the iPhone Pro lineup get a dose of punchy color.

This comes from Apple-centric tipster Sony Dickson, who posted a selection of iPhone 17 dummy units in a mix of colors, which we're led to believe come from insider information.

While the iPhone 17 features a fetching pink pastel-like hue, and the rumored iPhone 17 Air comes in a pleasant sand-ish color, the standout is an iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit in a bright orange hue.

First look at iPhone 17 color dummies, The new orange really stands out this year — definitely a bold addition. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/M0gB6NSglIJuly 29, 2025

If this information turns out to be accurate it could mark a mild direction change for Apple, in that previously the Pro iPhones have tended to use somewhat muted colors: the Desert Titanium model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max was probably about as bold as the flagship phones go, with the rest of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup leaning on more basic shades such as white, black, and grey.

So the addition of orange could give the iPhone Pro a shot in the arm when it comes to punchy colors. From the dummy units, the orange has a candy-like hue with a form of pastel flatness to it; the latter would be in keeping with the style of recent Pro iPhones.

Complementary colors

With the caveat that these images are far from official and there's no clear indication of where these dummy units have come from, I feel the colors on offer across the proposed iPhone 17 range work nicely.

They have the usual black and white options to appease people who like muted phones, with a dark blue shade potentially making a comeback for the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The light blue and pink options for the iPhone 17 offer a pop of freshness without being too oversaturated. While the light blue and light yellow/sand colors for the iPhone 17 Air look like they could work nicely on a slimmed-down iPhone.

For the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, I reckon the tipped colors work well for the new rectangular rear camera array; sort of emphasising it, yet also helping it blend into the rear of the phone at the same time... if that makes a jot of sense.

Of course, I'm still not entirely convinced this much-rumored camera design change will happen, as I can't see how it would benefit the iPhone 17 Pro's camera performance; Apple tends not to just change its phone designs for pure aesthetics alone.

Unless adopting this rectangular camera array is a means to better package components, and thus leading to a slimmer iPhone Pro. But this is just educated speculation on my side.

With Apple very likely to launch new iPhones in September, when it usually holds a phone-centric Apple event, we really don't have much longer to wait before we hear about new iPhones.