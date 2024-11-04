iPhone 17 Pro: latest rumors, tips and everything we’ve heard so far

The iPhone 17 Pro probably won’t land until September 2025, but this being a high-profile handset we’re already hearing leaks and rumors about it – along with the rest of the iPhone 17 series.

The Pro will likely slot in just below the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and just above the iPhone 17 and perhaps the rumored iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim.

And while we don’t know loads about it yet, early rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro will have a new button, new cameras, and a new chipset, making this a potentially major and exciting upgrade. Below, you’ll find everything we’ve heard about the iPhone 17 Pro so far.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next smaller Pro iPhone

The next smaller Pro iPhone When is it out? Probably September 2025

Probably September 2025 How much will it cost? Likely upwards of $999 / £999 / AU$1,849

Expect it in September

The iPhone 16 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Likely to land in September of 2025

Will probably cost at least $999 / £999 / AU$1,849

We haven’t heard any iPhone 17 Pro release date leaks yet, but based on Apple’s usual patterns we can say that it will probably be announced in the first or second week of September.

More specifically, it will probably be announced on the Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday of that week. Apple more often goes for the second week of September, leaving the most likely announcement dates as September 8, September 9, or September 10.

Pre-orders then typically open on the Friday of the announcement week, which would mean September 12, and the iPhone 17 Pro will most likely ship the following Friday, which would be September 19.

But it’s possible the various stages of the launch will happen a week earlier, or that Apple will break with its usual patterns.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There aren’t yet any iPhone 17 Pro price leaks either, but the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 / £999 / AU$1,849, so you can expect to pay at least that much for the next model.

Can you trust these rumors?

So far there aren't any release date or price leaks, but based on past form we're almost certain that the iPhone 17 Pro will be announced in September.

A new button and a new color

The iPhone 16 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Might include a new button

Expect the same screen size but possibly upgrades to the tech

A Teal Titanium shade is possible

The biggest iPhone 17 Pro design leak we’ve heard so far is that the volume buttons and the Action button might all be replaced by a single new key that can do the job of all those things. Exactly how it would do all those things is uncertain, but it may well have a similar design to the Camera Control button, meaning it can register different strength presses as well as swipes, and respond in different ways to each.

The iPhone 17 Pro will probably also be available in at least one new shade, with one leak suggesting Apple is considering using one of the three colors pictured below. From left to right these are Dark Green Titanium, Teal Titanium, and Green Titanium, and the source says Teal Titanium is the most likely to get used.

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

We’ve also heard that the iPhone 17 Pro might use a “more complex” aluminum design, rather than the titanium of its predecessor.

As for the screen, the iPhone 17 Pro might have a 6.3-inch display, just like the iPhone 16 Pro, but it could be more anti-reflective than the current display, as well as being more scratch resistant.

Can you trust these rumors?

We fully expect the iPhone 17 Pro to have a 6.3-inch screen, since Apple only recently upped the display size with the iPhone 16 Pro. The other design and display leaks so far are worth taking with a pinch of salt though, as not many sources have weighed in.

Two upgraded cameras

The iPhone 16 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

A 48MP telephoto upgrade is likely

It could also have a new 24MP front-facing camera

The main camera upgrade coming to the iPhone 17 Pro could be a 48MP telephoto camera, up from 12MP on the iPhone 16 Pro. This 48MP telephoto camera has been mentioned in several iPhone 17 Pro camera leaks, so this may well happen. However, leaks suggest it will still offer the same level of zoom – namely 5x optical zoom.

The other significant camera upgrade we could see is a 24MP front-facing camera, up from 12MP on the current model.

As for the main and ultra-wide cameras, leaks so far suggest they’ll stick at 48MP like on the current model.

And while less likely there’s also talk that the iPhone 17 Pro could have a mechanical aperture, meaning you’d be able to change the aperture and therefore also the depth of field.

Can you trust these rumors?

So many sources have talked about a 48MP telephoto camera that this upgrade seems likely. We haven't heard as much about the other cameras though, including the rumored 24MP selfie snapper upgrade, so we're less sure of those specs. We also wouldn't count on the phone having a mechanical aperture, as that seems a bit niche for how much work it might involve.

The most powerful iPhone chipset yet

The iPhone 16 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

A top-end A19 Pro chipset

8GB of RAM again

One thing we can be very confident about is that the iPhone 17 Pro will have a new chipset, one that will most likely be called the A19 Pro.

Not only is an A19 Pro chipset an obvious upgrade, but it has also been mentioned by multiple sources.

Beyond that, there’s a chance that the iPhone 17 Pro will get 12GB of RAM, which would be an increase on the 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro. However most current leaks suggest that only the iPhone 17 Pro Max will get this upgrade.

And as for the battery, Apple is reportedly considering using a thinner and lighter motherboard, which could free up additional space for a larger battery than in the current model.

Can you trust these rumors?

One of the few things we're almost certain of is that the iPhone 17 Pro will have a new chipset, since that's a standard yearly upgrade for Apple's phones. We hope it will also get a RAM upgrade, but so far it looks more likely to stick at 8GB.