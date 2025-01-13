Apple’s packed 2025 iPhone and iPad roadmap has just leaked

Reputable leaker Mark Gurman has detailed the likely launch windows for Apple's 2025 products

First up we could see the iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and iPad Air 2025

Later in the year we'll likely see the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Air

It’s been looking for a while like Apple could be set for another busy year, with talk of an iPhone 17 Air and an iPhone SE 4 alongside the company’s annual launches, and now we have a clearer idea of exactly what to expect and when.

In a paywalled Bloomberg article (via NotebookCheck) reputable leaker Mark Gurman has laid out a roadmap for Apple 2025’s product launches, and first up we’ll apparently get the iPhone SE 4.

This device – which we recently heard might instead launch as the iPhone 16E – will apparently have an iPhone 14-like design, complete with Face ID. Gurman also claims it will support Apple Intelligence, all of which is stuff we’ve heard before. These upgrades may mean a slight price rise relative to the iPhone SE (2022), but this is still expected to be marketed as a budget iPhone.

It will reportedly land in Q1 or early Q2, and either alongside it or soon after we could get the iPad 11, according to Gurman. This will reportedly have an A17 Pro chipset (just like the iPhone 15 Pro) and 8GB of RAM, a combination that will presumably be sufficient to power Apple Intelligence features.

An influx of Airs

A successor to the iPad Air (2024) could be coming soon (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Then sometime in the spring (so presumably between early March and late May), Apple will apparently launch a new iPad Air, which Gurman expects will have an M4 chipset, bringing it closer to the current iPad Pro models. This slate could also launch alongside some new Magic Keyboards.

Then in September we come to Apple’s biggest launch of the year, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air (or possibly just iPhone Air). The last of those will apparently use Apple’s first in-house modem, be equipped with an A19 chipset, and have a single-lens camera.

That might be it as far as phones and tablets go this year, though Gurman adds that a new iPad Pro equipped with an M5 chipset could launch in either late 2025 or early 2026, so it’s possible Apple will close out the year with that.

So that’s a lot of devices that are supposedly on the way. If we include the iPad Pro and exclude the Magic Keyboards then that’s eight distinct new Apple devices we might see in 2025, and once you factor in the likely multiple sizes the iPad Air and iPad Pro could launch in, that number goes up to at least 10.