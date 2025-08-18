Windows

Latest Windows 11 update fail brings yet more installation woes – but some other reported bugs have me seriously worried

Windows

Microsoft investigates nasty Windows 11 bug that leaves PCs unable to boot – here’s what you need to know

Windows

Windows 11’s new update is reportedly proving a nightmare to install for some, but I’m hardly surprised given its messy rollout

Windows

Windows 10’s latest update packs a nasty bug, and while your system might be safe, it’s vital you check now