SPHBM4 cuts pin counts dramatically while preserving hyperscale-class bandwidth performance

Organic substrates reduce packaging costs and relax routing constraints in HBM designs

Serialization shifts complexity into signaling and base logic silicon layers

High bandwidth memory has evolved around extremely wide parallel interfaces, and that design choice has defined both performance and cost constraints.

HBM3 uses 1024 pins, a figure that already pushes the limits of dense silicon interposers and advanced packaging.

The JEDEC Solid State Technology Association is developing an alternative known as Standard Package High Bandwidth Memory 4 (SPHBM4), which reduces the physical interface width while preserving total throughput.

HBM4 interface doubles HBM3

The standard HBM4 specification doubles the HBM3 interface width to 2,048 pins, with digital signals passing through each contact to raise aggregate throughput.

This scaling approach improves bandwidth, but it also increases routing complexity, substrate demands, and manufacturing expense, which concerns system designers.

The planned SPHBM4 device uses 512 pins and relies on 4:1 serialization while operating at a higher signaling frequency.

In bandwidth terms, one SPHBM4 pin is expected to carry the equivalent workload of four HBM4 pins.

This approach shifts complexity away from pin count and toward signaling technology and base logic design.

Reducing pin count allows wider spacing between contacts, which directly affects packaging options.

JEDEC states that this relaxed bump pitch enables connection to organic substrates rather than silicon interposers.

Silicon substrates support very high interconnect densities with pitches above 10 micrometers, while organic substrates typically operate closer to 20 micrometers and cost less to manufacture.

The interposer connecting the memory stack, its base logic die, and an accelerator would therefore move from a silicon-based design to an organic substrate design.

HBM4 and SPHBM4 devices are expected to offer the same per-stack memory capacity, at least at the specification level.

However, organic substrate mounting allows longer channel lengths between the accelerator and memory stacks.

This configuration may permit more SPHBM4 stacks per package, which could increase total memory capacity compared with conventional HBM4 layouts.

Achieving this outcome requires a redesigned base logic die, since SPHBM4 memory stacks involve a four-to-one pin count reduction relative to HBM4.

HBM is not general-purpose memory and is not intended for consumer systems.

Its use cases remain concentrated in AI accelerators, high-performance computing, and GPUs in data centers operated by hyperscalers.

These buyers work at scales where memory bandwidth directly affects revenue efficiency, which justifies continued investment in expensive memory technologies.

SPHBM4 does not alter this usage model, since it preserves HBM-class bandwidth and capacity while optimizing system-level cost structures that matter mainly to hyperscale deployments.

Despite references to lower cost, SPHBM4 does not indicate a path into consumer RAM markets.

Even with organic substrates, SPHBM4 remains stacked memory with a specialized base logic die and tight coupling to accelerators.

These characteristics do not align with DIMM-based consumer memory architectures, pricing expectations, or motherboard designs.

Any cost reduction applies within the HBM ecosystem itself rather than across the broader memory market.

However, for SPHBM4 to become a viable standard, it requires support from major suppliers.

“JEDEC members are actively shaping the standards that will define next-generation modules for use in AI data centers…” said Mian Quddus, chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors.

Major suppliers, including Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix, are JEDEC members and are already developing HBM4E technologies.

“Our #NuLink D2D/D2M #interconnect solution has demonstrated the ability to achieve 4TB/s of bandwidth in standard packaging, which is up to 2x the bandwidth required by…HBM4 standard, so we look forward to leveraging the work JEDEC has done with SPHBM4…” said Eliyan, a base logic die semiconductor company.

