This Amazon mini PC deal packs an Intel Core i5, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD for under $500

Mini PCs keep getting ever more capable, and I’ve found a great deal on Kamrui Pinova P2, which packs desktop-class hardware into a compact system.

The Kamrui Pinova P2 Mini PC is now $500 (was $760) at Amazon. That’s a massive price cut for a system equipped with a 12th Gen Intel processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The mini PC is powered Intel’s Core i5-12600H processor which features 12 cores and 16 threads with boost speeds up to 4.5GHz, along with 18MB of smart cache for handling demanding workloads.

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics handle multimedia tasks, web work, and everyday applications, making it suitable for productivity, media playback, photo editing, online learning, and general home or office use.

The system includes 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, providing fast boot times and plenty of room for files, applications, and projects.

Expansion options are available as well. Dual SO-DIMM slots support up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, while two M.2 slots allow storage expansion up to 4TB.

Port selection includes six USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB-C port supporting DisplayPort and fast data transfer, HDMI, DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can power up to three 4K monitors simultaneously.

Wireless networking includes WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast and stable connections. A Gigabit Ethernet port is also available for stable wired networking.

The compact design will keep your desk setup clean and efficient, and with VESA mounting support the system can be installed behind a monitor or under a desk to free up even more workspace.

If you're looking for a powerful mini desktop with plenty of RAM, fast storage, and modern connectivity, the Kamrui Pinova P2 is the perfect choice, especially as it's currently a fraction of the usual price.

