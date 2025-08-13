Windows 11's August update is now available

It comes with a new feature aiming to recover a PC that won't boot

There's also an important fix to iron out stability problems gamers are having with Windows 11 24H2

Windows 11 has a new update available that makes some smart introductions, including a fresh PC recovery ability and a vital fix for gamers.

The August patch for Windows 11 24H2 (known as KB5063878) brings in a new Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) feature that's a very welcome addition, but it's something I profoundly hope that I'll never have to actually see.

That's because this functionality – which is inbound for all Windows 11 users, as highlighted by Windows Latest – is designed to help recover your PC from a boot failure. That's the most awful of computing scenarios where you can't even get to the desktop, and obviously, that makes it difficult to troubleshoot whatever's gone wrong with your system.

In these cases, QMR represents a new choice in the Windows Recovery Environment (which can be accessed to attempt to recover a non-booting PC), whereby Windows 11 uses a local network connection to send diagnostic data regarding the system-halting problem to Microsoft. The idea is that this data can (hopefully) be used to find a solution, and that this cure can be automatically patched through.

In short, your PC will fix itself, which is a great idea, obviously, although as I already said, I hope to never use this functionality, because I'd rather not encounter a boot failure in the first place. (These are rare incidents, thankfully.)

There's also a big addition for Copilot+ PCs with the August patch, which is the deployment of the first-ever AI agent in Windows 11. This 'Windows Agent' resides in the Settings app and offers a way of finding the options that you need with a minimum of fuss. Essentially, it's an AI-powered search that uses natural language - so you can ask questions in a conversational manner, and it'll also suggest recommended settings for whatever you're looking for.

While that change is for Copilot+ laptops only, there's also a tweak that traditional Windows 11 PCs are getting, whereby the search box in Settings has been moved to a better, more visible position, centred at the top of the panel.

This latest patch also makes the Black Screen of Death – a more streamlined version of the old Blue Screen – official, though I have my doubts about whether this is an improvement.

The August update for Windows 11 also fixes the various game-related stability issues that have been present in version 24H2, which is a huge boon for gamers - and there's a new gamepad layout for the virtual keyboard of the OS, too.

For further details on this patch, see my breakdown of the preview release that came out late in July, which is essentially the same update (when it was still in testing as an optional upgrade).

Analysis: Slick quick fix trick?

The highlight here, at least in terms of the features coming to all Windows 11 PCs (not just Copilot+ devices), is Quick Machine Recovery (QMR). This feature will live or die on whether it works well, and how useful it proves in resolving boot failures – although that said, any chance of some extra help in getting your PC to actually reach the desktop will be handy.

The good news is that Windows Latest has tried out QMR and observed that it's been implemented well enough (albeit the tech site didn't get to test it with an actual boot-halting issue).

It's worth noting that when Microsoft previously tested QMR in preview builds, the company said that it would be switched on by default for all Windows 11 Home users. That makes sense, as there's really no reason not to turn on this functionality for everyday folks (business users will have the decision made by their IT admins).

Okay, so maybe some home users won't like the idea of sending any data via the cloud to Microsoft, but when it's diagnostic info that could cure your PC so it boots, saving you a major headache in the process, I think even the more paranoid would concede this is a more than worthwhile trade-off. And if Microsoft doesn't have QMR on by default, the average user may never be aware of the feature, or benefit from it should their PC hit a showstopping bug that prevents it from booting up.

Aside from that, the gaming fix is a big one too. Some gamers running Windows 11 24H2 have been seriously frustrated by crashes in the likes of Fortnite, so hopefully this will bring down the curtain on that sorry episode. (24H2 has been very problematic for PC gamers, as you may recall.)

The AI agent is a great addition for Copilot+ PCs, and using AI to bolster search is a theme Microsoft is pushing ahead with – it's an obvious way to give more depth to a commonly used ability in different areas of Windows. Previously, Microsoft pepped up Windows 11's main search (via the box in the taskbar) with AI, which was good to see. Furthermore, Recall is another such trick for Copilot+ PCs, albeit one I remain unconvinced about.