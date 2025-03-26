Hate Windows 11’s search? Microsoft is fixing it with AI, and that almost makes me want to buy a Copilot+ PC

I’m a bit gutted I won’t get Microsoft’s incoming fix for search as it’s for Copilot+ laptops only

Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro devices on a table.
(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • Windows 11 looks like it’ll get an AI-supercharged search for Copilot+ PCs
  • This will allow natural language queries and leverage the on-board NPU to process them
  • The feature is progressing through testing nicely, and so might be released soon enough

Windows 11 looks like it’ll get its basic search functionality seriously bolstered, with a natural language searching feature progressing nicely through testing – but it’s only for those with Copilot+ PCs.

These ‘local semantic search’ powers have arrived in the latest preview release in the Beta channel (build 26120.3585, as noticed by Neowin), for Copilot+ laptops with AMD or Intel processors. Furthermore, they’ve also turned up in Release Preview for Snapdragon (Arm-powered) Copilot+ PCs.

The move means you can use natural language for a search query in Windows, such as “find photos of me with my dog” or “find that document which is my holiday packing checklist,” rather than having to remember any exact file names.

This doesn’t just work in terms of searching your files and folders (meaning File Explorer), but also with searches in the Settings app – so you can perform queries such as “show me the Bluetooth devices connected to my PC” to pick out another example.

All of this leverages the power of the NPU of the Copilot+ PC. All the processing is done locally, with no data sent to the cloud, which obviously means that you don’t have to be connected to the internet.

Also worked into this particular piece of functionality is the ability to use this AI-enhanced search to find photos in the cloud, should you wish.

Microsoft explains: “In addition to photos stored locally on your Copilot+ PC, photos from the cloud will now show up in the search results together. In addition to searching for photos, exact matches for your keywords within the text of your cloud files will show in the search results.”

This is for OneDrive only for now, but Microsoft says it’s working to bring support to third-party cloud storage services.

As for caveats, right now, searching for Windows settings will only work within the Settings app itself, but the eventual aim is to have these results flagged from the search box on the desktop taskbar (as is the case with the normal search function).

It’s worth noting that if you are a Windows tester in the Beta channel, this feature is only gradually rolling out, so you may not see it for a while yet (and you may need a couple of reboots of your Copilot+ PC to fully trigger the AI-bolstered search when it does turn up).

Copilot button

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: A golden gift for Copilot+ PCs

A natural language search is a nifty ability for Windows 11 search, and a good use of that NPU. Windows 11’s search powers have always been rather sluggish and lacking, often proving not just slow, but failing to find anything useful, and flagging up weird results (or pointless web content). It’s been a long-complained-about area of Windows (the same is true of Windows 10), so hopefully this will go some way towards pepping up the overall experience, as well as making the functionality a lot more convenient.

Of course, with semantic indexing, Microsoft’s AI is effectively cataloguing (read: rifling through) all your files in order to have the search work in a more timely and responsive manner. Hence the reason why the company clarifies that all processing and data is stored locally, and doesn’t leave your PC – due to the potential privacy implications otherwise. This is especially important because as Microsoft notes elsewhere: “Semantic indexing is enabled by default on Copilot+ PCs.”

You can turn it off, mind, or you can selectively exclude certain files or folders (or drives). All these options are housed in the Settings app, in Privacy & Security > Searching Windows > Advanced indexing options.

This AI-driven search feature was seen in the Dev channel a while ago, so the fact that it has progressed to Beta (and Release Preview for Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs) suggests it’s close to arriving in the finished version of Windows 11 for these devices.

Still, we can never be sure any feature in testing will see the light of day, but it seems very likely in this case. As it’s a complex piece of functionality, though, Microsoft could still have some tweaking and debugging on its plate. This is something Microsoft really needs to nail for release, as it’ll show off a considerable advantage of a Copilot+ PC if it turns out well – which will be a much-needed addition to the list of selling points for these computers.

Darren Allan

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

