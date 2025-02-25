Windows 11 is still my favorite OS, ads and all

It's a funny thing, your desktop PC, isn't it? For those of us who have been around the block somewhat, each system and its components almost have a kind of personality to them. Whether that's tied to the point in time we used it and the surrounding circumstances, or something greater than that, each experience hits differently, and each OS is almost like a landmark in our own history. You can remember Windows XP not just because of what it did, or how it looked, but also because it was on your school computer, and you used to play flash games on it with a USB stick that your buddies would pass around class.

In my case, I remember Windows 98, and using that, how that felt. How buggy and laggy it was. Constantly crashing, with its odd wallpapers and brutalist UI. I remember my friends having Windows 2000 and how clunkily it ran on their systems that weren't really designed for it. I remember that it felt exactly the same to me, but slower.

Recognise this image? If you do, you've got good taste in operating systems. (Image credit: TechRadar)

I remember how XP came along, an almost god-tier OS, and the games I played on that; Battlezone II, the mods, the communities, the friends I made online for the first time—the real blossoming of the internet. Vista, my teenage years, World of Warcraft, Wrath of the Lich King, and onwards. Windows 8, 8.1 (which still makes me shudder), and of course the prodigal son: Windows 10, which debuted near the start of my professional career in tech journalism. It's still touted by many today as one of the best operating systems Microsoft has ever launched (bar XP, of course).

Like the Star Trek movie timeline though, in the world of custom PCs, the quality and caliber of Microsoft's OS seemingly follows an upwards and downwards tick. One's good, one's bad; one's good, one's bad ad infinitum. And yet still, I genuinely do believe Windows 11 bucks that trend, despite some of its more glaring changes and controversial flaws.

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes

Take the taskbar, for example. The biggest change and arguably the biggest upset came with the introduction of that "Apple-esque" centered design. For a generation of users who'd had nothing but a left-aligned bar, it was a cardinal sin, unthinkable that Microsoft would change it. Yet unlike many other operating systems (yes, I am talking about macOS), you can still go in and revert it back.

You can shift the alignment, remove the taskview modes, hide the search bar, get rid of the ridiculous widgets, and yeet any mention of Microsoft's Copilot AI out of the door entirely. The same goes for the Start Menu, cluttered with ads, and Skype, and other crud you'd never use, but again, delete all that, shuck a load of your own equally rarely-used programs in, and wham: a highly versatile, highly usable solution, that's arguably far better than the Start Menu found in its predecessors.

The honest truth is that Windows 11 is effectively a more refined version of Windows 10. It is to 10 what 8.1 was to 8, and that's why it's better - of course, it helps that Windows 10 was a hell of a lot better than Windows 8 to begin with. Yes, there have been some pretty dramatic decisions made to encourage folk to shift over (DirectStorage being limited to 11 being one of them), but it just feels smoother and easier to use, certainly on modern hardware. The settings menus have been radically expanded; there's so much more that's just straight-up accessible than before, features that are better thought out.

The challenges faced by Windows 11

No, it's not perfect. It hasn't entirely avoided the enshittification effect. The fact that an OS that still costs you around $139 for a license will feed you ads for OneDrive, Office365, and more is admittedly a little grim. I've already paid you a small fortune, Microsoft, particularly in an aggressively overpriced inflationary climate - do you really need to bombard me with notifications on the joys of Outlook 2.0? Probably not.

And then there's the TPM problem. The fact that you need TPM 2.0 just to get the thing installed practically eliminated a lot of older systems from the equation. That's just diabolical, really, particularly as Windows 10 is approaching end-of-life now, and Microsoft has committed to no longer providing system security updates for it.

It means that rigs that run perfectly fine, that operate normally - optimally, even - for the tasks their users have to hand, are now going to be vulnerable. The silicon, hardware, and resources inside need to be scrapped in order to meet Microsoft's new security standards or otherwise become vulnerable to malicious malefactors across the planet. Not exactly environmentally or economically friendly. Yes, that affects us as individuals, but what about the government agencies, or nations with smaller asset pools that can't exactly just re-tool their entire systems? Healthcare, security, financial, and education could all be affected. We've already seen what can happen when these systems are compromised, and yet still, Microsoft is pushing ahead with this almost pseudo-Y2K disaster.

On an individual level, you can of course bypass that. Our computing editor, Christian Guyton, wrote a fantastic guide on how you can upgrade to Windows 11 without a TPM right here, but that's not exactly a solution for government agencies now, is it?

Kiss, marry, push off a cliff

Here's the thing though: just look around at the modern OS ecosystem that we have available to us. We have ChromeOS, which, let's face it, is fairly limited in scope and hardware - mostly used for cheap laptops and light office work. MacOS, which follows in Apple's design ethos, namely that it's incredibly well built but incredibly rigid and locked down in how you can use it, and boy oh boy, you better not try and game on it. And then there's Linux, which, well, is Linux... fantastic in every way, and just as complicated to get into.

Out of all of those, and even comparing Windows 11 to its predecessors, for me, it's still the go-to operating system of choice. With one exception, of course: Windows on Arm. Yes, I know it's apparently a lot better these days. I'm still not touching it.