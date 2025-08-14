Harnessing AI's potential on the mainframe

Mainframes have always been the silent powerhouses of enterprise technology – quietly doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes. They’ve provided the backbone for some of the world’s most essential systems for decades. And today, they’re more relevant than ever. In fact, many of the most critical functions across industries still run on mainframes. Why? Because they deliver unmatched reliability, speed, and scale.

These systems can process millions of transactions in seconds, making them indispensable for organizations that demand consistency and speed. From database management to enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems, mainframes support the core processes that keep businesses running.

Their ability to handle massive data volumes with precision and minimal downtime makes them idea for industries like finance, travel and transportation, healthcare, and retail—where timing and accuracy are everything.

But the game is changing. Mainframes are no longer just transactional workhorses. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies, they’re evolving into intelligent platforms—capable of not just running the business, but transforming it. AI is unlocking new value from mainframe environments, turning them into engines of insight, resilience, and innovation.

Chris Drumgoole Social Links Navigation COO of DXC Global Infrastructure Services.

Stopping fraud before it happens

Mainframes are built for scale and security—two things that matter more than ever in today’s threat landscape. As digital fraud grows more sophisticated and regulatory pressure intensifies, businesses need systems that can keep up. Mainframes are meeting that challenge head-on.

By running AI models directly on the mainframe—where the data lives and transactions happen—organizations can analyze patterns in real time. That means faster fraud detection, quicker triage, and smarter responses. No data movement. No latency. Just immediate action.

This same approach is streamlining other high-value processes, too. AI is accelerating loan modifications, automating credit decisions, and embedding intelligence into every customer interaction. It’s not just about stopping fraud—it’s about making smarter, faster decisions across the board.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Your AI-driven development partner

Mainframes are also evolving to meet the demands of modern development. As digital operations grow more complex and skilled talent becomes hard to find, AI is helping bridge the gap.

Mainframe applications, with their monolithic and deeply layered architectures, can be tough to navigate. They’ve been built over decades, often in legacy languages like COBOL, and that complexity makes them hard to understand, modify, or maintain—especially as experienced developers become harder to find.

That’s where AI steps in. By embedding AI directly into the mainframe development process, organizations can proactively identify service issues, streamline workflows, and allocate resources more effectively. AI doesn’t just assist—it accelerates.

It’s especially powerful when it comes to understanding and modernizing existing codebases. As the pool of developers fluent in older languages continues to shrink, AI can automate code restructuring, ensuring updates are made quickly, cleanly, and without introducing risk. It can also validate translated code—so when applications are migrated from one language to another, the new version performs exactly as it should, with no surprises and no logic gaps.

By automating these time-consuming, repetitive tasks, AI frees up developers to focus on what really matters: solving complex problems, driving innovation, and delivering value.

An operational strategy for the future

Even minor IT disruptions can lead to major consequences – downtime, lost revenue, and reputation damage. That’s why integrating AI into mainframe operations is a smart move.

AI enables IT teams to anticipate issues before they escalate. It helps identify patterns, predict failures, and take pre-emptive action. Ultimately, this leads to faster recover times, improved system reliability, and stronger business continuity.

Seeing the bigger picture

The future of mainframes lies in their ability to evolve—and AI is accelerating that evolution. By integrating AI technologies, organizations are transforming mainframes from transactional engines into strategic platforms.

This combination of trusted infrastructure and modern intelligence allows businesses to extract deeper, more actionable insights from the data they already generate. It’s a powerful shift that improves decision-making and enables smarter, faster strategies.

AI enhances performance, can strengthen security, and deliver real-time intelligence that helps organizations stay competitive and resilient. It’s not just about keeping systems running—it’s about using them to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth.

The opportunity is here. The time to act is now.

We've featured the best AI website builder.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro