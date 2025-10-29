From infrastructure to intelligence: elevating data as a strategic advantage

For a long time, IT infrastructure was seen as something behind the curtain.

It was important, but you rarely thought about it unless something broke. It was the strong floor under your feet, not the energy that pushed your business forward.

That view just does not work today.

Cesar Cernuda Social Links Navigation President of NetApp.



Infrastructure is no longer just the backdrop. It is the engine for innovation and real-time decision-making.

IDC reports that the global AI infrastructure market is experiencing unprecedented growth and projects that it will surpass $200 billion USD by 2028.

Businesses today expect more from their infrastructure—not just reliability, but the ability to enable AI tools and drive faster, smarter decisions.

We are seeing a shift. Infrastructure now must enable intelligence at scale if we want to keep up with rising business demands.

Why Data Is Now a True Advantage

We used to ask if we had enough data. Today, we all know we have more data than we can easily handle. What matters is how we use it.

When utilized effectively, data transforms how businesses respond to change, create customer value, and manage risk.

Competitive advantage in this landscape depends on speed and agility. Customers now expect more personalized, timely service.

Employees want technology that gives them flexibility and supports innovation. Companies that move quickly win—not just by acting fast, but by using data to guide smarter decisions.

But speed and agility are only possible if your data strategy is ahead of the curve. For that, infrastructure must evolve. It cannot stay stuck in the past if it is to support what is next.

Change in business technology happens fast. Not long ago, moving to the cloud was the focus for most companies. Then, it was all about getting costs under control. Today, we are in a new phase. The benchmark now is true intelligence.

We need to make data work harder, smarter, and faster. This must happen across cloud and on-premises systems, in real time, without adding complexity.

Intelligent infrastructure supports this shift by streamlining operations and making it easier to tap into insights everywhere your data lives.

Fortune Business Insights recently emphasized, “AI infrastructure allows enterprises to analyze vast amounts of data and derive actionable insights, improving decision-making processes across various functions such as marketing, finance, operations, and human resources.”

Leading companies do not just store data. They put it to work. Data guides decisions, helps predict what happens next, and helps reduce risk before problems show up.

This is not just information technology; this is the future of business strategy.

Four Capabilities Set Leaders Apart

Talking with business and technology leaders around the world, I have seen four capabilities that help top performers rise above the rest:

1. Resilience by Design

Threats to security are more common and complex than ever. Businesses cannot rely on fixing problems after the damage is done. Instead, systems must be designed to spot issues, bounce back quickly, and keep running even when faced with attacks.

2. Operational Efficiency at Scale

AI depends on clean, well-managed data. Smart infrastructure cuts out wasted effort, simplifies how work gets done, and gives people more time to focus on creating value. The right setup can support growth without creating new headaches.

3. Real Time Adaptability

The market changes fast, and so do customer needs. Whether you need to change direction because of economic shifts or respond to new opportunities, moving in real time is now a basic expectation. Rigid systems hold you back, while flexible, intelligent systems support agility.

4. Strategic Visibility

Business leaders make the best choices when they have accurate data, presented clearly, and delivered at the moment it’s needed. Modern intelligent systems go beyond displaying dashboards; they not only provide insights on current trends but also leverage predictive analytics to forecast what’s likely to happen. This enables leaders to take proactive actions rather than just reacting to what’s already occurred.

Rethinking Infrastructure’s Role

With digital transformation happening everywhere, it is time to see infrastructure in a new light. It is a driver of business growth and resilience.

When businesses treat infrastructure as a strategic enabler, they unlock new opportunities for innovation and market leadership.

Organizations that harness data to solve real problems and bring new ideas to market are creating immense value—not just for their business, but for their customers.

By focusing on intelligent infrastructure, they’re unlocking innovation and driving measurable impact.

Where Do We Go From Here?

If you are not already reviewing how your infrastructure supports intelligence and innovation, others are.

The pace of change is not slowing down. The difference between leading and lagging often comes down to how deeply you connect your data, your systems, and your strategy.

The future will reward those who view data as an active advantage—as a force to drive progress, not just as files to store.

The companies shaping what is next do not wait for permission from the market or their peers.

They look at infrastructure as the foundation and the spark. They turn data into insights and tangible opportunities.

Elevate infrastructure. Elevate intelligence. That is how tomorrow’s leaders are made.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro