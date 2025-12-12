Asus ROG Strix XG27JCG delivers 5K resolution with high refresh and sharp visuals

Extreme Low Motion Blur 2 manages backlight zones for clearer, fast-moving scenes

The monitor provides a wide color gamut suitable for video editing workflows

Asus has introduced the ROG Strix XG27JCG to expand its presence in the 5K monitor segment, targeting both gamers and creative users.

The display combines high refresh performance with dense visual detail on a 27in Fast IPS panel at 5120 x 2880 resolution.

It offers an overclocked 180Hz mode, although sustaining this level requires modern GPUs with enough bandwidth and compatible graphics hardware for stable 5K output.

Advanced motion clarity with ELMB 2

As part of the company’s focus on motion clarity, the ROG Strix XG27JCG includes Asus’s updated Extreme Low Motion Blur 2 system.

The setup uses a dual-strip backlight with several coordinated zones that regulate illumination during fast scenes.

This gives the display a more structured approach compared to earlier ELMB designs.

Asus says it delivers brighter output and clearer motion on the XG27JCG, although these claims still need independent review.

The monitor targets gaming tasks but also fits broader workloads that may need the flexibility of a business monitor.

With a 97% DCI-P3 gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, the XG27JCG can serve as a monitor for video editing and other workflows that need accurate color reproduction.

However, the HDR implementation still relies on edge lighting and may struggle to keep uniformity across darker scenes.

The company noted that the 5K layout offers noticeably more workspace than comparable 4K screens.

But genuine productivity gains depend on application scaling rather than resolution figures alone.

AI-based functions such as Dynamic Shadow Boost, AI Visual, and Dynamic Crosshair rely on automated scene interpretation to adjust contrast, targeting, and visibility.

These additions may support some gaming scenarios, although they reduce manual precision.

For connectivity, this device includes DisplayPort 1.4 DSC, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 15W power delivery, which keeps flexibility but restricts full docking capability.

The stand supports height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments while using a compact base to reduce desk space usage.

With this launch, the 5K monitor market continues to expand, and it is also widening its price range.

For instance, the JapanNext 27in 5K monitor costs $227.49, representing the low-end segment, while the KTC H27P3 27in 5K monitor is $749.99, placing it in the premium tier.

These differences shape interest in 5K panels and affect how quickly the technology can move beyond specialized use, with affordability remaining the key factor.

