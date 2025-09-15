Asus ProArt PA27USD monitor delivers 1200 cd/m² brightness in a compact design

Unexpected SDI connectivity brings broadcast-grade workflows into an ordinary desk monitor

Asus balances broadcast-grade ambitions with everyday usability in the PA27USD

Asus has expanded its ProArt line with two new displays, but the smaller ProArt OLED PA27USD is the most interesting.

Positioned as a monitor for video editing, it combines high brightness, HDR support, and a professional port layout.

The ProArt OLED PA27USD features a 27-inch QD OLED panel running at 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution.

A compact screen with broadcast ambitions

This business monitor delivers peak brightness of 1200 cd/m² and supports both HDR10 and HLG formats.

These brightness levels are typically found in larger reference-grade monitors.

With this capability, it should be well-suited for video editing and photo editing, where accurate colors and consistent tone mapping are essential.

One unusual aspect of the PA27USD is its connectivity, which includes a 12G-SDI port.

This port is normally limited to broadcast and studio equipment and can handle uncompressed video at 12Gbit/s.

Alongside this, Asus added two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, each providing up to 96W of power delivery.

This allows a laptop to be powered, charged, and connected to the display through a single cable, reducing desktop clutter.

These combined features suggest Asus is aiming to balance broadcast-grade flexibility with desk-friendly usability.

However, it remains uncertain how many standard workstation users will actually need SDI.

The company also released the larger ProArt Cinema PQ09U, a 162-inch microLED display with the same 1200 cd/m² peak brightness.

While Asus did not confirm resolution, it is assumed to be 4K UHD. Its real advantage lies in a pixel pitch of 0.93 mm.

This tighter pixel density helps the screen maintain sharpness even when viewed up close, which is important for film production environments, screening rooms, or large-scale design presentations.

Both the PA27USD and PQ09U target creative professionals, but while the former is positioned as a business monitor for those who need compact HDR performance with versatile I/O, the latter is designed for cinematic spaces where scale and clarity matter more than desk use.

At the time of writing, Asus has not announced availability dates or pricing, leaving early impressions based mainly on specifications rather than real-world performance.

