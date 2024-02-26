Best vertical monitors in 2024

The best vertical monitors offer unique advantages over traditional landscape displays. They can boost productivity when it comes to reading, editing documents, photos, and videos, as well as coding – plus benefit your health by reducing the amount of strain on your neck. The best vertical monitors are undoubtedly eye-catching and can help you maximize your desk space and stack more real estate in a confined area.

However, with so many options on the market, zeroing in on a vertical monitor that's right for your needs and budget is not an easy task – and that's where we come in. We've reviewed hundreds of the best monitors and best business monitors - and now we're looking at the best vertical monitors.

As part of our testing process, we've compared everything from resolutions and response time, color accuracy and color coverage, to find the top displays that work beautifully in both landscape and portrait orientation. ,

7. Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark Curved View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart The Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor is among the best curved monitors and the best gaming monitors both of which put together mean that it's hands down the best vertical monitor for an immersive gaming experience.



What is the best vertical monitor in 2024?

Best vertical monitor overall

(Image credit: Future)

1. Dell UltraSharp U2723QE Our top pick Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 4K 3840x2160 Refresh rate: 60 Hz Brightness: 400 cd/m² Response time: 5 ms (gray-to-gray fast), 8 ms (gray-to-gray normal) Viewing angle: 178 Contrast ratio: 2000:1 Color support: 100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3 Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (Black) View at Amazon (Black) View at Dell Reasons to buy + Tons of connectivity options + Lots of color settings + Vvalue-for-money monitor + Incredible contrast ratio Reasons to avoid - Short USB-C cable - Need to choose between High Resolution or High Data Speed with USB-C connection

The Dell U2723QE is the best vertical monitor on the market right now, thanks to a gorgeous 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display on a crisp 27-inch screen, meaning it leaves very little to be desired when it comes to image quality – throw in Low Blue Light output and anti-glare finish and you get a monitor you can look at for hours.

The ability to select different color spaces (sRGB, Rec. 709, and DCI-P3) depending on whether you want to use it for data applications, web browsing, video editing, or graphic design work, makes it an all-inclusive and versatile monitor.

It also stands out with its wide range of connectivity options which include a USB-C port and four USB-A ports at the rear and one each at the bottom for quick access to flash drives - plus you can use the monitor to charge your laptop/smartphone, and that too, with up to 90W.

Read our full Dell UltraSharp U2723QE 4K USB-C Hub Monitor review

Best budget vertical monitor

(Image credit: Future)

2. HP VH240a An affordable vertical monitor Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Screen size: 23.8-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD Refresh rate: 60 Hz Brightness: 250 cd/m² Response time: 5 ms Viewing angle: 178 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Color support: 72% sRGB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (Black) View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Fully adjustable stand + Built-in speakers + Fantastic for those on a budget + Sleek design (bezel-less) and great build Reasons to avoid - Limited number of ports - Poor sRGB coverage

The HP VH240a is tailor-made for those looking for a budget-friendly vertical monitor for the office and home office. Priced at around the $250 mark at the time of writing, the monitor provides excellent bang for your buck, thanks to a frameless IPS screen with an impressive 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, making it ideal for web browsing, document editing, coding, and more.

In addition to the ability to switch between landscape and portrait modes as well as height adjustment, the monitor’s ergonomically supreme stand means that you also get a tilt range of up to 5 degrees towards yourself and up to 30 degrees in the opposite direction.

Although a pixel density of 92 pixels per inch (ppi) is undoubtedly decent at this price, those who want a vertical monitor for photo or video editing or gaming will be better off with a screen with a higher ppi.

Best 18:16 vertical monitor

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

3. LG DualUp 28MQ780-B Great aspect ratio, great screen real estate Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Aspect ratio: 18:16 in the vertical format Resolution: 2560 x 2880 Refresh rate: 60 Hz Brightness: 330 nits Response time: 5 ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Color support: 98% DCI-P3 with HDR10 Reasons to buy + Tremendous amount of screen real estate + Great port selection + Unique design and aspect ratio Reasons to avoid - 60Hz refresh rate - The only screen type available is QHD

The LG DualUp 28MQ780-B is simply put, the best-looking vertical monitor, courtesy of its 18:16 aspect ratio when turned vertically. The unique resolution presents unparalleled opportunities for editors who can launch a typical photo/video and still have enough room left on either side for the program’s tools and settings.

Plus, it’s much better than if you were to use a widescreen monitor in the vertical mode that almost always comes across as too tall and narrow. This makes it one of the top business monitors ever made.

Although its recommended use is as a second monitor – as is the case for most vertical monitors, the fact that it’s really just two standard 2560 x 1440 monitors stacked on top of each other means that you can easily use it for your day-to-day activities as well. Simply put, it gives you the best of both worlds.

Read our full LG DualUP Monitor review

Best vertical monitor for creatives

(Image credit: BenQ)

4. BenQ PD2700U The choice for content creators Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 4K UHD (3840x2160) Refresh rate: 60 Hz Brightness: 350 cd/m² Response time: 4 ms (gray-to-gray fast) Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Color support: 100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + High-quality IPS panel + Lots of preset image options + No-nonsense 4K monitor at a great price point Reasons to avoid - Only 60Hz refresh rate - No USB-C connectivity

The BenQ PD2700U is a nicely curated vertical monitor meant to court CAD CAM users, content creators, and photo editors, thanks to 100% Rec 709 and sRGB and factory calibration. On a 27-inch screen, 4K visuals are bound to look supreme, but what adds to the overall experience is its robust grayscale performance and fantastic viewing angles.

Design-wise, it’s basic with a standard black cabinet and what can be called uninspired branding. However, the build quality is strong, and thin bezels on three of the four sides mean that it’s pretty much on par with its peers in terms of screen real estate.

It admittedly comes with fewer bells and whistles than some of the best monitors on the market right now, but if you’re looking for something that does the basics right and strikes a lovely balance between value and performance, then the BenQ PD2700U will fit your bill.

Read our full BenQ PD2700U Monitor review

Best mid-range vertical monitor

(Image credit: Future)

5. Asus ProArt Display PA278CV A mid-range IPS worth looking at Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: WQHD (2560x1440) Refresh rate: 75 Hz Brightness: 350 nits Response time: 5 ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Color support: 100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Stunning IPS panel + Lots of connectivity ports + Excellent value for money + Supports Adaptive Sync Reasons to avoid - No HDR support - Not the best contrast ratio

The Asus ProArt PA278CV gives you proper pro performance without costing serious money. A stunning WQHD IPS panel offers excellent color coverage, 350 nits of brightness, factory calibration, and no dearth of image details irrespective of whether you’re running Windows or MacOS.

In addition to creative and productive tasks, this Asus monitor can also support light gaming, thanks to a 75 Hz refresh rate, which, for the price, is tremendous value and better than standard office use monitors, including the ones mentioned above in this guide.

Connectivity is top-notch as well – you get a USB hub with four USB ports and an additional USB-C port with 65W power delivery and support for DisplayPort Alt Mode.

It’s worth noting that depending on your needs, you can choose a more expensive and feature-laden or a cheaper ProArt monitor. For instance, the Asus ProArt PA328CGV comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of brightness, making it better for traders and programmers who want a high-performance vertical screen. On the other hand, if you can do without a USB-C input or a DisplayPort output, consider the cheaper Asus ProArt PA278QV.

Best portable vertical monitor

(Image credit: Future)

6. Newsoul Freestanding Portable Monitor For on-the-go verticality Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 15.6-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: 60 Hz Brightness: 300 cd/m² Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 2000:1 Color support: 100% sRGB Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Touchscreen for added convenience + Great second monitor + Freestanding nature makes it highly portable + Impressive contrast ratio Reasons to avoid - Only 1080p - 60Hz refresh rate

The Newsoul 15.6-inch portable monitor is in a class of its own and an excellent option for enthusiasts of vertical monitors. There are two major selling points for this monitor – its portability and touchscreen functionality.

It’s a free-standing monitor, meaning it rests on a table like a photo frame (with an angled stand at the back). The ease of setting up combined with its lightweight nature allows you to carry it around in your backpack along with your laptop – you’ll essentially have a two-screen setup no matter where you are.

A standout feature of this monitor is its compatibility; you can easily pair it up with a computer, laptop, and mobile phone, as well as a PS4. What’s more, you can also connect a keyboard and use it as your primary screen.

Although the monitor’s 1080p resolution falls short of what other monitors offer, it makes up for that with an excellent 2000:1 contrast ratio, which makes it fantastic to look at and ideal to operate, even in low-light conditions.

Best curved vertical monitor

(Image credit: Future)

7. Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark Curved A new perspective on vertical monitors Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 55-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 4K UHD (3840x2160) Refresh rate: 165 Hz Brightness: 600 cd/m² Response time: 1 ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Reasons to buy + 4K curved display offers stunning visuals + Immersive gaming performance with the Cockpit Mode + High refresh rate of 165Hz Reasons to avoid - Quite bulky and won’t fit on every desk - Expensive

The Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor is among the top curved monitors and gaming monitors. Put together, that means it’s hands down the best curved vertical monitor for immersive experiences.

A standout Cockpit Mode makes you feel like you’re at the helm of things on a large battleship and a stunning 4K UHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and class-leading 1 millisecond response time leave no room for disappointment.

All those specs combine with 600 nits of brightness to give you a vibrant display with crystal-clear visuals irrespective of whether you’re running an intensive game or top-of-the-line editing software.

However, what this monitor isn’t is a multi-tasking beast – it can manage only one physical source at a time. Also, it’s multiple times pricier than any of the other options above, so it’s best suited for those looking for a money-no-object vertical gaming/performance monitor.

Read our full Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark Curved UHD Gaming Monitor review

Best vertical monitors: FAQs

Which is the best vertical monitor? The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is the best vertical monitor overall, boasting a vibrant 27-inch screen with 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, different color spaces (sRGB, Rec. 709, and DCI-P3), and Low Blue Light output, as well as anti-glare finish and tons of connectivity options. Alternatively, you can also go for the LG DualUp 28MQ780-B which comes with a unique 18:16 aspect ratio, making it perfect for photo/video editing and other creative tasks. Plus, given that it's essentially two standard 2560 x 1440 monitors stacked on top of each other, you can split the screen in half and use the traditional landscape configuration for your day-to-day activities.

Can I use a regular monitor in portrait mode? Short answer – yes. You can absolutely use a standard monitor in portrait mode which essentially turns it into a vertical monitor. However, the catch here is that the monitor should have an adjustable stand (or you can get one separately) that allows you to position it upright. Dedicated vertical monitors come with ergonomic stands where all that you have to do to achieve the vertical configuration is rotate the monitor 90 degrees – without having to detach it from the stand and then reattach it.

Do I need the best vertical monitor? Vertical monitors are extremely useful for those who spend long hours in front of the screen. These monitors are designed to reduce neck strain by reducing constant head and wrist movement. Next, the longer vertical field makes vertical monitors ideal solutions for reading and editing documents, coding, or managing a Discord channel on your second monitor. If you're using a vertical monitor as your second display, you can significantly enhance your multitasking abilities, as you'll be able to launch multiple documents and/or applications side by side. Another important advantage of vertical monitors is how much space they save. Their upright orientation makes them perfect for those with limited room on their desk. Additionally, let’s not forget how aesthetically pleasing a setup with a vertical monitor looks.

What is the best size for a vertical monitor? Anywhere between 24 and 27 inches is considered ideal for vertical monitors. However, depending on your needs, you can go for a crisp 15.6-inch display or even one of the best curved monitors out there, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark Curved which features an impressive 55-inch screen. And as far as the aspect ratio is concerned, the 9:16 orientation is the most standard and for many the best of the lot. That said, having tested the LG DualUp 28MQ780-B first-hand, the 18:16 ratio can be equally good, especially for photo/document editing, coding, and other business tasks.

How to choose the best vertical monitor for you

Before anything else, consider the screen size. Vertical monitors typically take less space on the horizontal, meaning even if you don't have a large desk, you can accommodate a monitor that's fairly large in size. However, if you plan on using the monitor in its horizontal configuration from time to time, you'll have to get one that suits your desk space and viewing distance.

Speaking of size, another important factor is the aspect ratio of the screen. Although you don't have much choice here, given that the 9:16 is as standard as they come (and you can't possibly use a 9:21 aspect ratio), a popular alternative is the 18:16 aspect ratio of the LG DualUp 28MQ780-B.

For reasonably clear images and text, prioritize monitors with at least 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution. However, depending on your needs and/or budget, you can opt for a 4K (3840 x 2160) display that will fetch you sharper visuals. This is especially true if you're looking for the best monitors for photo editing (or even the best monitors for graphic design), where detail and resolution are even more essential than the ability to switch between portrait and landscape mode.

Next up is the refresh rate of the screen. Simply put, the refresh rate is how many times the monitor refreshes per second. Most monitors have a 60Hz refresh rate, and that's more than enough most of the time, especially considering that you won't be using a vertical monitor for hardcore gaming. However, if you are looking for the best gaming monitors with vertical ability for heavy game play and/or streaming high-quality videos, we recommend going for a refresh rate of 144Hz or higher.

Although the portability of a vertical monitor isn't a primary consideration in most cases, if you want to be able to pack your vertical monitor in your bag and use it while you're on the go, such as on a train or in a remote workplace, the best portable monitors we've tested are extremely lightweight and touchscreen can be viable options.

Connectivity options cannot be ignored, either. Needless to say, you'd want an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and multiple USB-A and USB-C ports so that you can not only connect various devices simultaneously but also use a port or two for charging purposes.

One of the most important factors when you're out shopping for a vertical monitor is your budget. Although there are numerous money-no-object monitors on the market that offer state-of-the-art technology and display quality, it's important to match your budget with your needs, including the screen size you’d be most comfortable with and the number of ports you absolutely need, as well as the panel type.

Now, as far as panel types are concerned, you cannot go wrong with an IPS panel. However, if you're after a strong contrast ratio and better black levels, you'd be better off with a VA panel.

How we test the best vertical monitors

Our hardware experts have tested hundreds of different displays, from the best monitors for MacBook Pro to the best monitors for video editing. So, we know what to watch out when testing vertical monitors - and what to avoid.

We test the best vertical monitors across five core aspects, including design, features, usability, performance, and value for money.

We begin by evaluating a monitor's design and build quality and whether it's able to remain steady in the vertical alignment. Ideally, it shouldn't swivel a lot. Then we test the functionality of all connectivity ports on offer, including HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, and DisplayPort. While we're at it, we also test the advertised charging capabilities (if available).

Next, we put the monitor through various real-world tests, such as launching multiple programs simultaneously and running intensive games to find out if there are any unexpected and unpleasant screen tearing or lags.

Although we weigh the monitors to judge their portability, it's not something we put a lot of emphasis on when ranking the products. However, what's incredibly important is the display quality. Does it churn out the refresh rates it claims? How is the display’s color accuracy, brightness, and visibility in low-light conditions? Is the resolution good given the size and price of the monitor? These are some questions we find answers to.

For accurate results, we compare various vertical monitors side-by-side. This gives us a clear understanding of where each product stands in comparison to its peers.

We tested all the best monitors for the home and office - and where's what we recommend.