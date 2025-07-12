AV Access KVM docking station promises 8K gaming performance on a dual-monitor, dual-computer switch dock

Eleven ports aim to consolidate your mess of hubs, docks, and splitters into one device

100 watts of charging power puts this dock in serious workstation territory, not just convenience

In a market crowded with accessories claiming to streamline your setup, AV Access has announced a new contender: the iDock B10.

The new KVM docking station is marketed as an all-in-one solution for dual-computer setups, offering support for two 8K monitors at 60Hz or ultra-high refresh rates up to 240Hz.

This level of resolution may not be essential for most users, but AV Access is targeting performance-conscious professionals and gamers who prioritize both speed and visual clarity.

Built for switching ease and intense workloads

This device offers more than the best USB hub and even some laptop docking stations by combining high-speed USB expansion, video output, and Ethernet connectivity with integrated KVM functionality.

The iDock B10 includes 11 ports: USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It also delivers 100W of power, enough to charge a high-performance laptop during extended use.

Its core function allows users to control both a laptop and a desktop with a single keyboard, mouse, and monitor, switching between them using either a front panel button or a wired remote.

“In today’s hybrid work environment, flexibility is essential, especially for professionals such as graphic designers, software developers, and gaming enthusiasts,” said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.

At $224.99, with a 10% launch discount, the iDock B10 isn’t cheap, but it attempts to replace what would typically require multiple devices.

For users who need a dual-monitor setup capable of shifting between two computers without signal dropouts or peripheral lag, the B10 could be a worthwhile investment.

However, the dual-8K support, equivalent to 66 million pixels, is still an extreme proposition, especially when most creative professionals work with 4K displays at best.

AV Access has also launched a 4K version, called the iDock M10, for MacBook users, and is offering summer discounts on other models such as the C10 and C20.

