You can now get a 55-inch 4K TV for under $200 thanks to this bonkers deal at Best Buy
The TCL F35 Series 4K Fire TV plummets to a measly $199.99
The best TVs with a 4K resolution would usually set you back well over $500, but with this deal you can pick up the TCL F35 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV at Best Buy for only $199.99 (was $329.99).
It's not the lowest price we've ever seen it; that would have been $179.99 at Black Friday, but at its current price, you're still getting one heck of a deal. If you've been looking for a budget-friendly TV set that delivers reasonable picture and sound quality, then I'd snap this deal up while stocks last.
Today's best cheap 4K TV deal
The 55-inch TCL TV was released in 2024, and it can now be yours for under $200, which is an incredible price for a reasonably-sized 4K TV. It supports high-quality 4K resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and has a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. This is unbelievable value for money for a 55-inch TV.
We haven't reviewed the F35 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV, but according to TCL, it delivers an amazing 4K resolution with enhanced clarity and detail. The display panel also goes edge-to-edge with a FullView 360 metal bezel-less design.
Image brightness is unlikely to be fantastic, but it is boosted by HDR Pro, Dolby Vision, and HLG for a more lifelike viewing experience. If you watch a lot of sports, the F35 TV has a motion rate of 240 with a frame insertion feature that maintains a high level of motion clarity.
If you'd like to explore your options, then there are still plenty of TVs for sale thanks to Amazon Prime Day. You can also check out our guide to all the best TVs.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
