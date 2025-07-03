Amazon Prime Day deals are hitting early this year, with deep discounts on a wide range of TVs. I’ve been scouring Amazon’s site for early deals on new TVs that TechRadar has tested in 2025, and one of the best I’ve come across is this 65-inch TCL QM7K mini-LED TV for $999.99 (was $1,499.99).

A 2025 model, the 65-inch TCL QM7K was already a great value at its $1,499.99 list price. Now that it’s dipped to a record-low $999, it’s an incredible value for a feature-packed TV that offers such a high level of performance.

TCL QM7K 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Amazon This deal on the 65-inch TCL QM7K is one of the best early Prime Day TV offers going. At just $999, a 33% discount, Amazon is selling the QM7K for a record-low price. In our TCL QM7K review, we noted its bright picture and solid, blooming-free blacks, and also appreciated the excellent sound quality from its Audio by Bang & Olufsen built-in speakers. This deal is an excellent price for the TCL QM7K, and we don’t expect it to go any lower on Prime Day proper, so snap it up now.

In our TCL QM7K review, we appreciated its high brightness, which is something we expect to see from the best mini-LED TVs. The QM7K’s peak brightness in Filmmaker Mode – a new feature for TCL TVs in 2025 – is three times that of the TCL QM6K, which is the step-down series in TCL’s 2025 mini-LED lineup.

Along with having powerful brightness, TCL’s Halo Control feature improves the local dimming performance of the QM7K’s mini-LED backlight. The QM7K has 2,800 local dimming zones compared to the QM6K’s 500 local dimming zones, resulting in pictures with deep blacks and detailed shadows.

In addition to having a great picture, the QM7K also has good sound. An Audio by Bang & Olufsen built-in speaker system delivers full sound and clear dialogue, and Bang & Olufsen’s proprietary Beosonic EQ profile lets you easily fine-tune the sound to your taste. Gaming is also a highlight of the QM7K, which features two HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 144Hz support and 288Hz variable refresh rate at 1080p resolution.

