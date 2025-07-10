Not everyone can fit a 98-inch screen in their home, but this Prime Day deal may make you want to try. You can get the TCL QM8K 98-inch for $2,999 (was $4,999) at Best Buy. That's a huge 40% off!

Our review of the QM8K is in the works, but we've tested it and can confirm it's a strong contender in a very competitive mini-LED market.

It's not often you see 98-inch TV deals during Amazon Prime Day, especially on a premium mini-LED like the TCL QM8K.

Amazon Prime Day deal: TCL QM8K 98-inch

TCL 98-inch QM8K 4K mini-LED TV: was $4,999 now $2,998 at Amazon The 98-inch QM8K delivers stunning brightness levels, refined local dimming, and vivid colors. It's anti-reflective screen makes it great for daytime viewing and it carries a ton of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and ALLM. The 98-inch model has received a massive $2,000 off ahead of Prime Day.

I haven't tested the QM8K myself, but I have seen the UK equivalent, the TCL 98-inch C8K, in person, which shares many of the same features as the QM8K.

What I learned was that the C8K delivered staggering brightness levels that added a vivid punch to all colors on screen, particularly highlighting areas. It also delivered surprisingly effective local dimming, strong contrast, and deep black levels. Movies like Wicked looked excellent, benefiting from the Dolby Vision HDR support the C8K brings.

We also loved the QM8K's predecessor, the TCL QM851G, as it ranks among the best mini-LED TVs of last year. From what we've tested, the QM8K matches the performance of its predecessor, meaning it should be a brilliant TV. And this is your chance to own the 98-inch version for a ridiculously cheap price.

