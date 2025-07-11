We're into the final stages of Prime Day, which means there's not long left to take advantage of some excellent savings. What better way to make use of the remaining time than with a nice, big TV with a big discount?!

You can get the TCL QM6K 85-inch for $998 (was $1,499) at Amazon, a fantastic mini-LED set. Next, is the Hisense QD7 85-inch for $899.99 (was $1,299.99) at Amazon, a feature packed QLED TV. There's also the 85-inch Hisense U6N for $799 (was $999) at Best Buy.

If you want something more premium, you have to drop down a size to 75-inch. The TCL QM7K 75-inch is available for $998 (was $1999), a huge 50% off this superb mini-LED.

Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end so if you've held off in your search for a new TV, why not take the plunge and go big?

Amazon Prime Day deal: 85-inch TVs

TCL 65-inch QM6K 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $998 at Amazon This deal nets you an 85-inch, mini-LED display for under $1,000. It delivers vibrant colors and strong contrast, has an easy-to-use UI and has a stack of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR and ALLM support - an excellent list at this price range and size.

Hisense 85-inch QD7 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $899 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest 2025 85-inch TVs you'll find. You're getting a QLED screen for higher brightness and bolder colors compared to LED, plus a whole list of features including Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, 4K, 144Hz and VRR for gaming and built-in Alexa. At $899, you won't find many more well-equipped 85-inch TVs at this price.

TCL QM7K 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $1,999.99 now $998 at Amazon This deal on the 75-inch TCL QM7K is one of the best Prime Day TV offers going. At just $998, a 50% discount, Amazon is selling the QM7K for a record-low price. In our TCL QM7K review, we noted its bright picture and solid, blooming-free blacks, and also appreciated the excellent sound quality from its Audio by Bang & Olufsen built-in speakers. This deal is an excellent price for the TCL QM7K, so snap it up now.

Hisense U6N 85-inch Mini-LED TV: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. You've got big colors, strong contrast, and solid detail handling, which is important for a TV this size. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. At $799, this is a steal for a screen this size with this much to give.

These sets are among some of the best TVs we've tested in 2024 and 2025. Three of the four TVs have a mini-LED panel, which means you're getting improved local dimming, and at 85 and 75-inch sizes, under $1,000 is a bargain.

We recently reviewed the TCL QM6K and it scored four stars, calling its picture "great for the price". It delivers great colors, solid brightness and refined details. Plus it supports 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming; a rarity on an entry-level mini-LED like this.

We've not tested the Hisense QD7 yet but we know Hisense TVs. It has a QLED panel for enhanced picture quality, which is need for a big 85-inch screen, as well as a surprisingly strong list of gaming features: 4K, 144Hz, ALLM and VRR. It even supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR formats!

Next is the Hisense U6N, our pick for the best cheap TV in our best 85-inch TV guide. In my Hisense U6N review, I praised its natural colors and strong detail. It's not as well equipped for gaming, but it still supports 4K, 60Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision.

Finally, the TCL QM7K is the final TV featured here. We again got to review this brilliant mid-range mini-LED TV recently and we were impressed with its vibrant contrast and color and at its effective Halo Control feature, which reduced backlight blooming to a minimum. It also features the same gaming features gamers will look for - 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming.

