Howdy! Prime Day is coming to a close, but there's still time to score a delicious deal on great tech. For example, the Belkin BoostCharge 25W Wall Charger with PPS is just $12.62 (was $19.99) at Amazon US and only £8.99 (was £13.99) at Amazon UK. What a steal!

This is a fantastic low price on a very solid charger that has enough juice to activate fast-charging on a large portion of modern phones. If you're looking for a last-minute Prime Day deal to add to your basket, this has got to be it!

I'll speak a little more about this nifty charger down below, but if you want to uncover more great offers before Prime Day ends, make sure you hit up our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal US: Belkin BoostCharge

Belkin BoostCharge 25W Wall Charger with PPS: was $19.99 now $12.62 at Amazon I've personally tested this model, and I was impressed by its charging performance, smart heat monitoring tech, and well-finished exterior. At almost 40% off, you can grab the Belkin BoostCharge 25W for less than $13, making it perfect for anyone in search of an ultra-cheap charger this Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day deal UK: Belkin BoostCharge

Belkin BoostCharge 25W Wall Charger with PPS: was £15.99 now £8.99 at Amazon A flashy new phone charger for less than £9?! Oh, go on then. The Belkin BoostCharge 25W is a cheap yet cheerful model that's powerful enough to fast-charge many modern phones. On top of that, it offers efficient heat monitoring tech and solid build quality. At 36% off this Prime Day, there really is no better time to get your hands on this budget-friendly charger.

In my Belkin BoostCharge 25W Wall Charger with PPS review, I praised this model for its ability to charge my phone effectively without overheating, as well as its nice textured finish.

I initially felt that it was 'fine' value for money, rather than being a steal or anything. But with this incredible Prime Day deal, there's no doubt in my mind. This charger is worth every penny. If you're in need of a compact, reliable charger, this bargain was made for you.

There are so many incredible phone charger deals this Prime Day, and I've listed a few more favorites down below, so make sure to swipe one of these models for cheap while you still can!

UGreen Uno Charger 100W: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon Or maybe something that could charge your laptop? Well, how about the UGreen Uno Charger 100W. It's extremely rare for me to hand out a five-star review. But the UGreen Uno Charger 100W will forever hold the title of being the first product that I ever bestowed a perfect rating on. It's got an emotive display, huge 100W maximum power output, and four ports for multi-port charging. I can barely fault it, and at 30% off this Prime Day, I couldn't recommend this lil robot enough!

UGreen Uno Charger 100W: was £55.99 now £41.98 at Amazon Here's something that's powerful enough to charge a laptop, or multiple devices at once. I don't give out five-star ratings often, but the UGreen Uno Charger 100W managed to get full marks from me when I reviewed it at the beginning of 2025. Its got 100W of power, four separate ports, and best of all, an emotion-filled display. At 25% off this Prime Day, it's a great time to buy.

