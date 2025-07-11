Here are 9 Prime Day deals that are 50% off that I'm buying as a shopping expert

If you haven't already heard, Amazon's Prime Day sale ends today. That's the bad news. The good news is that there are still some excellent bargains available, and as TechRadar's deals editor and a self-proclaimed shopping expert (this is my eighth year covering the sale), I've selected my top 50% off Prime Day deals.



That means all the Prime Day deals below offer incredible value, thanks to today's impressive savings that you won't find outside big holiday sales. I've selected some of Amazon's best-selling gadgets, all of which are highly reviewed and have prices starting at just $6.99.



A few details that deserve to be highlighted include Amazon's Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for only $19.99, the popular Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $24.99, and Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $69.99.



Keep in mind that Amazon's Prime Day sale ends tonight at Midnight PDT, which means these prices will expire then. If you want to pick up a cheap and handy gadget at 50% or more, then you should grab these bargains while you can.

The 9 best Prime Day deals that are 50% off

Save 59% Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $6.99 at Amazon My top pick for the best cheap Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb, available for just $6.99, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Save 48% Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Okay, this is only 48% off, but it's so cheap and handy that I had to include it in the list. You can add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control lights and appliances with just your voice.

Save 50% Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Save 55% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Save 50% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Save 44% Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon This is only 44% off, but it's my favorite Amazon gadget and it's on sale for a record-low price. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms.

Save 50% Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be one of the best Prime Day deals: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further on Prime Day itself. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Save 50% Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.