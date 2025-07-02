I shop Amazon for a living (yes, really) – here are 37 early Prime Day deals that I'd buy now before the sale starts

If you haven't heard, Amazon's July Prime Day sale takes place next week (July 8 to July 11), and in typical Amazon fashion, the retailer has early deals that you can shop for right now, and they're quite good.



As TechRadar's deals editor who shops Amazon's site every day for bargains (and for pleasure if I'm being honest), I've gone through today's early Prime Day deals and hand-picked the 37 best offers that I'd recommend right now.

Usually, when a retailer releases early deals ahead of a big sale event like Prime Day, the deals are unimpressive. That's not the case with Amazon's early Prime Day sale. I've found Amazon's best-selling devices, kitchen appliances, vacuums, TVs, and tech gadgets that are on sale for record-low prices. Amazon's early deals are so good that there's no need to wait for Amazon Prime Day if you want to snag an early bargain today.

Some advantages to shopping Amazon's early Prime Day deals now instead of next week are that no Prime membership is required - everyone can shop today's sale. You also get to avoid the madness of Prime Day and the potential for an item to sell out.

37 early Prime Day deals worth buying right now

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon My cheapest early Prime Day deal pick is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug: was $19 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're like me and frequently lose your AirPods, then Apple's wired headphones might be the early Prime Day deal for you at just $15.99—a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a USB-C port and feature a built-in remote and microphone.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $26.97 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always a customer favorite at past Prime Day sales. For just $26.97, you get four interchangeable blades, allowing you to chop, julienne, and slice your favorite veggies in a flash.

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini: was $19.99 now $18.65 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for just $18.65 - a must-have for this price. The smart plug enables you to add voice control to any outlet, allowing you to turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Improve your home's WiFi with this TP-Link extender, now available at its lowest price yet. The TP-Link AC1200 boosts Wi-Fi internet coverage up to 1,500 square feet and connects up to 30 devices. At this price, it's a must-buy for your home or office.

Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale: was $23.99 now $17.88 at Amazon The top-rated Etekcity smart scale is one of the best-selling smart home gadgets on Amazon, and it's on sale for $17.88. The smart scale can measure your body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight, providing a more detailed way to check in with your health and understand what that number on the scale actually means.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser: was $69.99 now $45.99 at Amazon The Waterpik flosser has always been on my Prime Day wish list, and this is the year that I'm finally pulling the trigger. Save money and reduce waste with a water flosser that helps remove plaque and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas between your teeth. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon is the lowest price we've seen this year.

Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster is another item on my wish list this Prime Day, and it's $20 off at Amazon's early sale. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, powerful, portable, easy to recharge, and features an extra-long crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be the best early Prime Day deal: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further on Prime Day itself. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's best early Prime Day smart home bundle is the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell with the Ring Indoor Cam for only $69.99 - a 50% discount. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, enables you to see, hear, and speak with anyone from your phone or computer.

Budget brush Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300: was $109.96 now $69.95 at Amazon The Philips' ProtectiveClean has a handy feature that will remind you when you need to change the brush head. It also has a pressure sensor to tell you if you're pressing too hard. Today's early Prime Day deal is just $10 shy of the record-low price.

Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Ninja's 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup and the best part, it's on sale for only $79.99.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (newest model): was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The fastest-ever streaming media player, Amazon's all-new Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It functions as a smart speaker, allowing you to control your smart home devices, and also provides access to virtually every streaming app imaginable. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, and AI-powered Fire TV Search, and it’s everything you could want.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Amazon's early Prime Day sale has brought the price down to $89.99, which is just $2 shy of the record-low price.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $139.99 at Amazon On sale for only $139.99, this might be the best price I've ever seen for a robot vacuum mop combo from a reputable brand. The roomba Q0120 features wet and dry floor cleaning and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Home appliances are a hot category on Prime Day, and last year, the Shark Navigator was a top seller. The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, featuring lift-away technology that allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach areas by simply lifting the pod.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are consistently best sellers during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has a $120 discount on the highly rated V8 Plus model. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

LG 55-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon's early Prime Day sale has an impressive $300 discount, bringing the price down to a record low. You're getting the best picture possible thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,296.99, thanks to a $1,400 discount. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.