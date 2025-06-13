Amazon's latest sale feels like a Prime Day preview - here are 15 deals I'd buy from $15
Prime Day's best-sellers are on sale at Amazon right now
While Amazon hasn't technically announced the dates of Prime Day, it has confirmed that the sale will take place in July. That means Amazon's 48-hour sale event is just weeks away, and as a deals editor, that means all eyes are on Amazon.
In fact, as I browsed Amazon's latest sale, it almost feels like a Prime Day preview. The retailer has impressive discounts on its own devices, which are Prime Day favorites, as well as discounts on last year's best-sellers, including AirPods, home appliances, and smart home gadgets.
I've listed those 15 best Prime Day-like deals below, with prices starting at just $15. I recommend buying these products now due to their impressive price, which allows you to secure a deal before Amazon Prime Day even begins. Unlike Prime Day, today's deals are also for everyone - there's no Prime membership required.
A few of my favorite deals include the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for only $24.99, the Echo Spot smart alarm clock on sale for $64.99, and the viral Fullstar Vegetable Chopper on sale for $26.96.
Shop more of Amazon's best Prime Day-like deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and you might not see prices like this until next month's official sale.
Prime Day preview: today's 15 best deals
Amazon's cheapest pre-Prime Day is the two-pack Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $15.19, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.
Another handy smart home device that was a bestseller at last year's Prime Day sale is Amazon's smart plug, available for just $19.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.
The Fire TV Stick is a popular gadget at every Amazon holiday sale, and it's 50% off when you apply the code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
If you want to stream in 4K resolution, the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is on sale for just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout). It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
Smart speakers are a Prime Day favorite, and Amazon has the best-selling Echo Pop for just $24.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
This smart garage door controller is one of those products that you'll question how you ever lived without. For just $27.79, you'll be able to not only open or close your garage door with the touch of a button, but you can also check the status from anywhere.
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always a customer favorite at past Prime Day sales. For just $26.97, you get four interchangeable blades, allowing you to chop, julienne, and slice your favorite veggies in a flash.
Amazon has the Ring Outdoor Cam on sale for only $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw at last year's Prime Day sale. The Alexa-enabled security camera can be placed anywhere, thanks to its versatile mounting options, and features live view, color night vision, and motion-activated notifications.
A smart display is a Prime Day essential, and the Echo Show 5 is a terrific option for $64.99. The Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. With Amazon Alexa, you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more.
Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. This was my favorite Prime Day deal at last year's sale, and it's on sale for $64.99.
If you want to pick up a discounted Amazon tablet, Prime Day is the time to do it, and the retailer has the Fire HD 8 Plus on sale for $64.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. It features a large, bright 8-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an enhanced octa-core processor for seamless performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 13 hours of battery life.
The Amazon Fire TV soundbar is a no-frills, basic model that delivers clear speech and decent virtual processing, which will be an upgrade over your TV's built-in audio. Today's Prime Day preview deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to be a best-seller again at this year's Prime Day, and today they're $80 off. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top-tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort.
Home appliances are a hot category on Prime Day, and last year, the Shark Navigator was a top seller. The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, featuring lift-away technology that allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach areas by simply lifting the pod.
Packing a great 10.2-inch glare-free 300 ppi screen, the Kindle Scribe is your ideal companion, especially now that it's down to a record-low price ahead of Prime Day. It looks good, even when reading outside, while its writing abilities are far improved over the earlier model. Up to 12 weeks of battery life makes it a great travel buddy, too.
