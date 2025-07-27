Amazon's back-to-school Apple sale is live - AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks from $99
Shop record-low prices on Apple's latest and greatest devices
The back-to-school season is upon us, and if you're looking to buy a pricey Apple gadget this year, Amazon is here to help. The retailer has a massive back-to-school Apple sale, with impressive discounts on Apple's latest and greatest devices.
The retailer is bringing back record-low prices that we saw during Prime Day, including AirPods, iPads, smartwatches, and MacBooks, with prices starting at just $99. It's one of the best opportunities of the year, outside of Black Friday, to score an impressive discount on an Apple gadget.
A few standout offers include Apple's powerful 13-inch MacBook Air M4 on sale for $849, the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99, and the best-selling Apple Watch 10 on sale for $299.
Shop more of Amazon's best back-to-school Apple deals below and check out our main back-to-school sales guide for all the best offers around the web.
The best back-to-school Apple deals at Amazon
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $25.99.. A great back-to-school gadget, simply attach the AirTag to your backpack or any item you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.
AirPods are a back-to-school essential, and Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's deal is the best price you can find right now.
If you're looking for a budget smartwatch this school year, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.
You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for $299, only $20 more than the record-low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
The iPad Air 2025 upgrades last year's model with the superior M3 chip, which enhances performance while largely retaining the same features. You can expect up to 10 hours of screen time with general use and less than that with demanding tasks, such as gaming. It's $100 off at Amazon, which is just $20 more than the record-low price.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Amazon has a $50 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it remains more powerful and more power-efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an excellent purchase for students looking to upgrade to a MacBook laptop.
Processor: Apple M3
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 512GB
The Apple MacBook Air M3 is ranked as TechRadar's top laptop for students. Although the M3 chip isn't the latest processor, it still delivers excellent performance for the price, featuring 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also has up to 18 hours of battery life, while the display is a Liquid Retina one with 1 billion colors. Spatial Audio is also great for listening on the move, making it an ideal all-rounder. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're looking for a 13-inch MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the M4 configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. With the latest chipset, unbeatable battery life, and a gorgeous design, this model is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable, lightweight laptop for daily use.
The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.
