The best Apple AirTag prices, sales, and deals in March 2022

If you're looking for today's best Apple AirTag prices, then you've come to the right place.



The Apple AirTag was released in April of last year as a Bluetooth location tracking device that pairs with your iPhone. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item with Precision Finding technology. If you've misplaced an item farther away, Apple's Find My network will help track down your AirTag through millions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices around the world. There's no need to download a separate app to find your stuff, and if privacy is a concern, your AirTag is linked with your Apple ID, and no one else can track it.



The Apple AirTag price starts at just $29/£28/AU$44 for one device and $99/£99/AU$148 for the four-pack, saving you $17/£13/AU$28 if you decide to go with the bundle.



Since its release, Apple AirTag deals have been extremely rare to find, with just slight discounts on the popular device from retailers like Amazon.

The best Apple AirTag prices available now

(Image credit: Apple)

If you're still after the best Apple AirTag deals, you can check out the retailers below



US:

UK:

Apple fans will think the Apple AirTags price is worth it because it works with your Apple devices to find lost items and a one-pack only retails for $29/£28/AU$44.



Another Bluetooth tracker, the Tile tracker, is compatible with both iOS and Android and requires you to download a separate app to track your stuff. Tile makes several different trackers, but the most similar to the Apple AirTag, the Tile Pro, is priced at $34.99/£29.99.



If you're an Android user, it's probably best to go with the Tile family, but Apple users should stick with the slightly cheaper AirTag.

Apple AirTag Accessories

Are you looking to attach your Apple AirTag to your keys or bag? Apple has designed stylish accessories to go with your Apple AirTag, including a leather key ring and loop available in several different color choices. We've listed the best prices for both Apple AirTag accessories below.