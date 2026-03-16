I found an Asus RTX 5070 video editing laptop deal with a $530 discount at Best Buy - save on a Core Ultra 9 285H creator machine with 32GB DDR5

If you’re in the market for a powerful photo and video editing laptop, I've found a top deal in Best Buy's Tech Fest sale: the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is now $2100 (was $2630) at Best Buy.

That’s a $530 discount on a system absolutely packed with high-end hardware. It's powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285H, a 16-core processor with boost speeds up to 5.4GHz. The chip handles demanding workloads, heavy multitasking, and large creative projects with ease.

Graphics come from an RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 memory and up to 115W of power. Ray tracing and DLSS 4 support deliver impressive performance in modern games and GPU-heavy creative apps.

The 16-inch OLED display runs at 2560 x 1600, with a fast 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.2ms response time, and up to 500 nits of brightness.

Today's top creator laptop deal

G-SYNC support helps keep visuals smooth by reducing tearing and stuttering during fast motion. Fast refresh rates also help when working with high-frame-rate video or detailed animation timelines.

This configuration includes 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 7467MHz, giving it plenty of room for demanding multitasking. Large creative workloads, multiple apps, and dozens of browser tabs won’t slow it down. For storage you get a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The CNC-machined aluminum chassis measures just 0.59 inches thick and weighs around 4.3lbs.

Cooling relies on liquid metal on the CPU, upgraded Arc Flow fans, and a vapor chamber to keep temperatures under control during heavy or prolonged workloads.

Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A ports, and a UHS-II microSD card reader. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth. Battery life is rated up to about 10 hours depending on usage.

For content creators and power users who want serious performance in a thin laptop, Best Buy's $530 discount should put the Zephyrus G16 towards the top of your shopping list.

For other choices, take a look at our round up of the best laptops for video editing and for best laptops for photo editing.